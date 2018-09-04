Report: Police Arrest Suspect Who Allegedly Robbed Chargers Safety Derwin James at Gunpoint

The suspect reportedly stole the safety's Rolex watch that was worth $60,000.

By Kaelen Jones
September 04, 2018

A man who allegedly robbed Chargers rookie safety Derwin James at gunpoint in June was arrested after trying to pawn a watch he'd stolen from James, according to TMZ.

One day after James was reportedly robbed, police launched an investigation when someone tried to pawn a $60,000 watch at a San Fernando Valley shop, reports TMZ.

The pawn shop provided police with security footage, which authorities were able to use to identify 28-year-old Kevin Mitchell. After police placed Mitchell's picture in a lineup, James confirmed that Mitchell was one of the men who staged the robbery. Mitchell was later arrested, according to TMZ.

It was reported by TMZ in July that James had been robbed while leaving an Italian restaurant on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. Two men wielding handguns approached him and his uncle, stealing a chain and a Rolex watch worth $60,000. Last month, James confirmed to reporters that he had been robbed.

No other arrests have been made in connection to the incident, per TMZ.

James, a first-round 2018 draft pick out of Florida State, tallied seven total tackles and recorded one interception in four preseason games.

