Watch: Nick Foles Called the Fourth-and-Goal Play When He Caught a Touchdown

Nick Foles called his own number before the critical fourth-and-goal touchdown.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 06, 2018

It takes a lot of guts to call for a tight end pass to the quarterback on a fourth-and-goal with less than a minute remaining in the first half of the Super Bowl. It takes even more guts to be the quarterback and tell your coach that's the play that you should run.

Enter Nick Foles, the Super Bowl LII MVP who threw three touchdowns and caught another in the Eagles 41-33 victory over the Patriots. Foles' catch to help give Philadelphia a 22-12 lead going into the break will live on forever in NFL history. And now we know that when we talk about that play, there's an important fact that needs to mentioned: Foles is the one who called the play.

Knowing the origin of the play call helps make everything else around it seem even better.

The fact that Foles ran this play in high school. And that Tom Brady dropped a pass earlier in the game on a trick play New England ran. And coach Doug Pederson's nonchalant response of, "yeah, let's do it," when trying to decide what play to run on fourth-and-goal in the Super Bowl is just icing on the cake.

The legend of "Philly Special" will only continue to grow as time goes on.

 

