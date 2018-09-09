Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette Out for Remainder of Game vs. Giants With Hamstring Injury

Leonard Fournette had 41 rushing yards in the season opener before heading to the locker room.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 09, 2018

Leonard Fournette is out for the remainder of Sunday's game, the Jaguars announced.

Hewent to the locker room in the first half with a hamstring injury and did not return during the second half.

The second-year running back was holding his right hamstring when he left the contest against the Giants during the second quarter.

Prior to his exit, Fournette had rushed for 41 yards on nine carries and had three catches for 14 yards.

With Fournette out of the game, Jacksonville will likely rely on T.J. Yeldon to handle the load in the backfield. Yeldon had three rushes for 22 yards and two catches for eight yards and the game's first touchdown in the first half.

Since halftime, Yeldon has had five carries for 18 yards and one 10-yard catch.

