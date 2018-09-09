Bills running back LeSean McCoy is not expected to be charged in connection to a home invasion that took place at his house in Georgia where his ex-girlfriend had been staying, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

In July, Delicia Cordon was hospitalized after being hit with a firearm by the assailant, who also stole specific pieces of jewelry McCoy had gifted to Cordon.

Rapoport reports police in Milton, Ga. do not have enough evidence to charge McCoy, but the investigation is still ongoing. McCoy is not expected to face any punishment from the NFL over this incident, according to Rapoport.

When Cordon called 911 following the attack, she told the police dispatcher she believed McCoy was connected. Cordon's attorney released a statement that noted McCoy had previously tried to get back the jewelry that was taken from the house, and after failing to get Cordon to return it, he warned her that she could get robbed for the jewelry because it was so expensive.

In June, McCoy tried to have Cordon evicted from the house, and even had people come to attempt to remove her furniture. McCoy and Cordon finalized the eviction proceedings last month, but Cordon is reportedly still suing McCoy in relation to the home invasion.

McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, is getting ready for his 10th season in the NFL and fourth with Buffalo, after spending the first six years of his career with the Eagles. He opens his season on the road against the Ravens on Sunday.