Essentially every aspect of Shaquem Griffin's journey to the NFL makes for a heartwarming story that everybody should be a fan of.

On Sunday, the former UCF linebacker got to make his pro debut and first career start while playing alongside his twin brother Shaquill for the Seahawks.

Prior to the start of the game though, one very important fan on the sidelines just had to get the brothers' attention and talk with them one more time.

So, when Shaquem and Shaquill heard this person screaming for them as they prepared to face the Broncos, they made sure to come over and greet her and give her hug.

Minutes before their pro debut, over the crowd and the music, Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin heard mama. pic.twitter.com/72pNEnDqtw — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) September 9, 2018

There is nothing like a hug from mom to help get motivated for any sort of activity.