Watch: Shaquem Griffin Hugs Mother on Sideline Prior to NFL Debut With Seahawks

The rookie linebacker and his twin brother got to experience a special moment before Shaquem's NFL debut.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 09, 2018

Essentially every aspect of Shaquem Griffin's journey to the NFL makes for a heartwarming story that everybody should be a fan of.

On Sunday, the former UCF linebacker got to make his pro debut and first career start while playing alongside his twin brother Shaquill for the Seahawks.

Prior to the start of the game though, one very important fan on the sidelines just had to get the brothers' attention and talk with them one more time.

So, when Shaquem and Shaquill heard this person screaming for them as they prepared to face the Broncos, they made sure to come over and greet her and give her hug.

There is nothing like a hug from mom to help get motivated for any sort of activity.

