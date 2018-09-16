The Chargers are expecting to be without Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa into October, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Bosa initially injured his left foot in August, causing him to miss all of Los Angeles's preseason games, but then he re-injured the foot in the week leading up to the Chargers' season opener against the Chiefs.

The hope is that the swelling in the left foot goes down as Bosa continues to rehab a bruised bone. However, surgery has not been ruled out as an option if the foot doesn't stabilize during rehab.

The Chargers selected Bosa with the No. 3 pick in 2016 out of Ohio State and he has lived up to the selection so far. Bosa led the team with 10.5 sacks in 12 games in his rookie season and last year he made his first Pro Bowl after recording a team-high 12.5 sacks while starting all 16 games.

Los Angeles is 0-1 after losing to Kansas City 38-28 to start the season. The Chargers are on the road the next two weeks for games against the Bills and Rams before back-to-back home games against the Raiders and 49ers. After that, Los Angeles is in Cleveland to play the Browns in Week 6 and then back at home to face the Titans in Week 7 prior to the team's bye in Week 8.