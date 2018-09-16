Report: Chargers Defensive End Joey Bosa Expected to Be Out Into October

The Chargers defensive end did not play in the preseason or Los Angeles's Week 1 loss to the Chiefs.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 16, 2018

The Chargers are expecting to be without Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa into October, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Bosa initially injured his left foot in August, causing him to miss all of Los Angeles's preseason games, but then he re-injured the foot in the week leading up to the Chargers' season opener against the Chiefs.

The hope is that the swelling in the left foot goes down as Bosa continues to rehab a bruised bone. However, surgery has not been ruled out as an option if the foot doesn't stabilize during rehab.

The Chargers selected Bosa with the No. 3 pick in 2016 out of Ohio State and he has lived up to the selection so far. Bosa led the team with 10.5 sacks in 12 games in his rookie season and last year he made his first Pro Bowl after recording a team-high 12.5 sacks while starting all 16 games.

Los Angeles is 0-1 after losing to Kansas City 38-28 to start the season. The Chargers are on the road the next two weeks for games against the Bills and Rams before back-to-back home games against the Raiders and 49ers. After that, Los Angeles is in Cleveland to play the Browns in Week 6 and then back at home to face the Titans in Week 7 prior to the team's bye in Week 8.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)