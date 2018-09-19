The mother of LeSean McCoy's six-year-old son has filed an affidavit in the lawsuit brought against McCoy by his ex-girlfriend Delicia Cordon claiming the Bills running back has abused the child, according to Rob Tornoe of philly.com.

On Tuesday, Stephanie Maisonet filed an affidavit that says she previously made a report to child services concerning McCoy abusing their son. Maisonet says, "Our son would often come home with bruises in which I would consistently receive outlandish excuses as to where the bruises would come from," and LeSean McCoy Jr. would "cry hysterically whenever he had to spend time with" his father.

The affidavit also details how after Cordon was the victim of a home invasion at a house McCoy owns in Georgia and accused McCoy of being behind the burglary and assault, McCoy reached out to Maisonet "directly for the first time in years" and asked for help with the situation. In exchange for help, he offered to allow their son to enroll in school in Miami, which McCoy had been fighting against in their custody battle. The affidavit also claims McCoy's mother reached out to Maisonet and asked she serve as a character witness for McCoy.

"Reluctantly, I agreed to help him because I believed I was acting in the best interest of our son," the affidavit reads.

Additionally, Maisonet says in the affidavit that she gave her Instagram password to McCoy's friend Tamarcus Porter and he wrote a comment pretending to be Maisonet that denied the child abuse allegation Cordon's friend initially made in a since-deleted Instagram post.

You can see the entire affidavit on philly.com.

Cordon is suing McCoy for the injuries she sustained during the July home invasion. It was reported earlier this month that McCoy is not expected to face criminal charges for the incident or receive any discipline from the NFL.

McCoy, who is in his 10th NFL season, is reportedly dealing with broken ribs two weeks into the season, but plans to play Week 3 against the Vikings. The six-time Pro Bowler has only 61 yards on 16 carriers so far this season for 0-2 Buffalo.