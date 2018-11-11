Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette will be active for just the third time this season, the team announced Sunday.

Jacksonville is on the road for its Week 10 matchup with the Colts.

Fournette has not taken the field for the defending AFC South champions since a Week 4 contest against the Jets in which he left early due to a hamstring injury.

The Jaguars are 3-5 this season and tied for 24th in the NFL in rushing yards per game entering Week 10.

The addition of Fournette, who ran for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns in his rookie season, should be a big boost for an offense that has scored less than 20 points in the last five games it played without Fournette.