How to Watch Lions vs. Bears Online: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Lions vs. Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 11, 2018

The Bears welcome their NFC North rival Lions to Soldier Field on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. 

Chicago star pass rusher Khalil Mack missed his second-straight game this week with an injury, but Chicago proved they're doing OK with him on the sidelines. The Bears (5–3) beat the Bills 41–9 thanks to a dominant defensive effort. Chicago forced four turnovers, including two returned for touchdowns under four minutes apart in the second quarter. It's the Bears best start through eight games since 2013. 

The Lions (3–5), meanwhile, lost 24–9 to the Vikings on Sunday. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked a Vikings-franchise record 10 times. Detroit fired special teams coordinator Joe Marciano on Monday after the team allowed three more special teams penalties and a long punt return.

Here's how to watch the game: 

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV (local restrictions apply). fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

