Report: Lions WR Marvin Jones Has Bone Bruise, ACL and MCL Intact

One of the Lions top receiving options reportedly avoided an injury scare.

By Kaelen Jones
November 12, 2018

Test reportedly revealed that Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. suffered a bone bruise, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones sustained the injury during the third quarter of Sunday's loss against the Bears and did not return. He is now reportedly being considered day-to-day and avoided damage to his ACL and MCL.

Jones, 28, is Detroit's second-leading receiver behind Kenny Golladay after a trade shipped former top option Golden Tate to the Eagles.

Through nine games, Jones has made 35 catches for 508 yards and a team-leading five touchdowns. He signed a five-year, $40 million contract with the Lions this past offseason.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)