Test reportedly revealed that Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. suffered a bone bruise, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones sustained the injury during the third quarter of Sunday's loss against the Bears and did not return. He is now reportedly being considered day-to-day and avoided damage to his ACL and MCL.

Jones, 28, is Detroit's second-leading receiver behind Kenny Golladay after a trade shipped former top option Golden Tate to the Eagles.

Through nine games, Jones has made 35 catches for 508 yards and a team-leading five touchdowns. He signed a five-year, $40 million contract with the Lions this past offseason.