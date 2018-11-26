The Bills had been waiting a long time to bring Jalen Ramsey's trash talk back to the light, and Sunday, they got their chance.

Buffalo toppled the Jaguars 24-21 on Sunday in a game the Jacksonville cornerback previously predicted would be filled with interceptions.

During the offseason, the All-Pro defensive back took a couple jabs at Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen and called out the team in a GQ interview in August for making "a stupid draft pick" in his eyes.

"I don't care what nobody say. He's trash," Ramsey said of the No. 7 pick from the 2018 draft back in August. "And it's gonna show too. That's a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I'm excited as hell. I hope he's their starting quarterback."

In addition to calling Allen "trash", Ramsey tweeted a picture in May of Allen at Bills practice and captioned it "That's a pick waiting to happen..."

Well, in Sunday's game, the only interceptions came from Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, who threw two. Ramsey almost had an interception of Allen late in the first half, but he was called for illegal contact and the Bills kept possession.

Allen was far from great, but he did what was needed for the win. He went 8-for-19 for 160 yards and one touchdown, which went 75 yards. Allen also ran for 99 yards and another score.

So the Bills had a little fun with Ramsey's remark from May.

This tweet didn’t age well. pic.twitter.com/4liA2qJU1n — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) November 25, 2018

After the loss Ramsey stood by his old criticism of Allen, but he did credit the quarterback for using his feet well and helping his team pick up the win.

"The good thing about the world we live in is everyone can have an opinion," Ramsey said according to ESPN. "I stick by my opinions usually. He did enough for the team to get a win and that's really what matters at the end of the day. It doesn't matter what I said. I'm sure that's what he was thinking on his side.

"You can have opinions, but it's about what you go out there and do, and what he did was go out there for his team and get a win."

Some of Allen's teammates made sure to mention how the rookie took care of business against Ramsey and the Jaguars, but Allen remained a bit more tactful.

"Just shook my hand, dapped me up and said, 'Good job,'" Allen said of his postgame interaction with Ramsey. "As competitors, when things happen, we want to compete. He's an ultimate competitor, just like myself. Maybe it's a respect thing, not really sure.

"I appreciate that. Takes a big man to do that."

The loss Sunday was Jacksonville's seventh straight defeat and dropped the Jaguars to 3-8 on the season. Buffalo moved to 4-7 by picking up its second consecutive victory.