Report: Chiefs Expected to Sign RB Charcandrick West to Replace Kareem Hunt

West spent each of the first four seasons of his career with the Chiefs.

By Kaelen Jones
December 03, 2018

The Chiefs are expected to sign running back Charcandrick West to fill the roster spot vacated by Kareem Hunt, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Hunt was released by Kansas City after he was placed on the Commisioner's Exempt List after a video surfaced showing the Chiefs star attacking a woman in a Cleveland hotel.

West spent each of the first four seasons of his career with Kansas City. He signed with the Jets this offseason, but was released following the preseason.

Last season, West appeared in 13 games for the Chiefs, gaining 72 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in addition to registering 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 27 catches.

McCANN: Five Legal Points Surrounding Kareem Hunt

Following Hunt's release, Kansas City also worked out veteran free-agent tailback C.J. Anderson. 

Spencer Ware, Damien Williams and Darrell Williams are currently listed as the top tailbacks on Kansas City's depth chart. Ware rushed 14 times for 47 yards and one touchdown during his first start of the year in Sunday's win over the Raiders.

