Former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt began alcohol and anger management counseling this week, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Hunt was released by Kansas City on Nov. 30 after a video surfaced of him shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel room. The second-year running back has been placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list, and is expected to serve a suspension of six-plus games once the league makes its ruling.

Hunt will likely attempt a return to the field in 2019. He is currently being investigated by the NFL for three incidents, per Rapoport. In addition to the February hotel video, Hunt has been accused of punching a man in June and being involved in a nightclub incident in January.