Sean McVay Expects RB Todd Gurley to Play vs. Cardinals

Gurley was injured in the Rams' 30–23 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
December 19, 2018

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Wednesday the "expectation" is that running back Todd Gurley will play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. 

Gurley was injured in the Rams' 30–23 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. He's been suffering from knee inflammation. Gurley has 1,251 rushing yards this season, second in the league behind the Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott. The 24-year-old has also tallied 17 touchdowns this season on 256 carries.

Los Angles signed veteran running back C.J. Anderson Tuesday to add some assurance to the backfield while the team assesses Gurley.

BELLER: Could Todd Gurley Sit in Week 16?

After Sunday's game, the Rams will finish the regular season against the 49ers the following week. Los Angeles can clinch a bye by winning both of its next games, or by winning one and the Chicago Bears losing one of their remaining two games.

The Rams (11–3) will visit Arizona (3–11) at University of Phoenix Stadium Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 4:05 p.m. ET.

