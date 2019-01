Are the Texans favored against the Colts? How much are the Ravens favored by against the Chargers?

Below is a full list of NFL Wild Card game spreads and opening totals, via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Saturday, Jan. 5 – 4:35 p.m. ET Colts at Texans (-2)

Over/Under: 47.5 Saturday, Jan. 5 – 8:15 p.m. ET Seahawks at Cowboys (-2.5)

Over/Under: 41.5 Sunday, Jan. 6 – 1:05 p.m. ET Chargers at Ravens (-2.5)

Over/Under: 42 Sunday, Jan. 6 – 4:40 p.m. ET Eagles at Bears (-6)

Over/Under: 42