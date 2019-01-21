Basically the entire sports world was up in arms Sunday following a missed pass interference call in the NFC championship between the Rams and Saints.

Even though the officials had a clear view of Los Angeles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman making early contact with New Orleans receiver Tommylee Lewis, the flags stayed in their pocket, and the Saints missed out on a potential touchdown drive.

So after the Saints went on to lose the game, a Louisiana eye doctor decided he needed to make sure this never happened again, according to ABC.

And Louisiana Family Eyecare in Covington, La. isn't the only place where NFL refs can get a free examination to make sure their eyes are working properly.

In light of the atrocious lack of calls during the New Orleans Saints game we would like to extend free eye exams and glasses to any NFL referee in need.



You know who you are. — CrystalVisionCenter (@CrystalVisionCS) January 21, 2019

So if any officials end up in College Station, Texas, there is a place they could get some free corrective lens.

Hopefully, all the officials working Super Bowl LIII have had their eyes properly examined because the internet can't deal with another missed call. Especially not with the Patriots involved.