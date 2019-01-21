Eye Doctors Are Offering NFL Officials Free Eye Exams, Glasses After Rams-Saints Debacle

Referees should really take these people up on these free exams before next season starts.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 21, 2019

Basically the entire sports world was up in arms Sunday following a missed pass interference call in the NFC championship between the Rams and Saints.

Even though the officials had a clear view of Los Angeles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman making early contact with New Orleans receiver Tommylee Lewis, the flags stayed in their pocket, and the Saints missed out on a potential touchdown drive.

So after the Saints went on to lose the game, a Louisiana eye doctor decided he needed to make sure this never happened again, according to ABC.

And Louisiana Family Eyecare in Covington, La. isn't the only place where NFL refs can get a free examination to make sure their eyes are working properly.

So if any officials end up in College Station, Texas, there is a place they could get some free corrective lens.

Hopefully, all the officials working Super Bowl LIII have had their eyes properly examined because the internet can't deal with another missed call. Especially not with the Patriots involved.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message