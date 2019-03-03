Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence reportedly suffered a leg injury during his first 40-yard dash run during the NFL Combine, according to NFL Network's Kimberly Jones.

Lawrence did not attempt a second run and won't participate in any remaining Combine workouts, per Jones.

During his lone 40-yard dash trial, Lawrence registered an unofficial time of 5.05. He is listed at 6'4" and 342 pounds. On Saturday, Lawrence tallied 36 reps in the bench press.

Lawrence declared for the NFL draft following his junior season at Clemson. The former Tiger was suspended ahead of Clemson's College Football Playoff title run after testing positive for ostarine, a banned substance.