Earl Thomas Explains Why He Flipped Off Seattle Sideline

Safety Earl Thomas finally explained why he flipped off the Seahawks sideline as he was carted off during a game against the Cardinals on Sept. 30.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 18, 2019

Safety Earl Thomas finally explained why he flipped off the Seahawks sideline as he was carted off during a game against the Cardinals on Sept. 30.

Thomas, 29, held out of training camp leading up to the 2018 season in order to receive a contract extension. Negotiations failed, and after he suffered a season ending broken leg in Week 4, he gave the middle finger to Seattle's side.

While Thomas was looking to become the highest player at his position heading into free agency, he finally signed a four-year contract worth up to $55 million with the Ravens last week. Landon Collins became the highest paid safety after agreeing to a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington. 

In an interview with Peter King's Football Morning in America column, Thomas explained his thinking. 

"A lot of frustration that day," Thomas said. "I was in a battle with the team, and I chose to play, and I was betting on myself. So when it happened, it just added to my frustration. I did what I did, and I saw Pete Carroll, and I just was like, ‘You won. You won.’ Just a very disappointing day."

Thomas explained he expected to sign a one-year deal, and he said he was "blessed" after getting his Ravens deal.

Before getting injured, Thomas recorded 16 tackles and three interceptions. He has 465 career solo tackles and 28 career interceptions.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message