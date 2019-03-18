Safety Earl Thomas finally explained why he flipped off the Seahawks sideline as he was carted off during a game against the Cardinals on Sept. 30.

Thomas, 29, held out of training camp leading up to the 2018 season in order to receive a contract extension. Negotiations failed, and after he suffered a season ending broken leg in Week 4, he gave the middle finger to Seattle's side.

While Thomas was looking to become the highest player at his position heading into free agency, he finally signed a four-year contract worth up to $55 million with the Ravens last week. Landon Collins became the highest paid safety after agreeing to a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington.

In an interview with Peter King's Football Morning in America column, Thomas explained his thinking.

"A lot of frustration that day," Thomas said. "I was in a battle with the team, and I chose to play, and I was betting on myself. So when it happened, it just added to my frustration. I did what I did, and I saw Pete Carroll, and I just was like, ‘You won. You won.’ Just a very disappointing day."

Thomas explained he expected to sign a one-year deal, and he said he was "blessed" after getting his Ravens deal.

Before getting injured, Thomas recorded 16 tackles and three interceptions. He has 465 career solo tackles and 28 career interceptions.