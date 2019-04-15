The Giants made a potentially franchise-altering move last month when they traded three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham to the Browns, but the team's franchise quarterback found out just like the rest of us.

When speaking with reporters Monday, Eli Manning explained that he learned about the deal between New York and Cleveland while he was watching television and he saw the news ticker saying his teammate of five years had been sent out of town, according to Kimberly Jones of NFL Network.

Manning says he's been in touch with Beckham since the deal and mentioned they were good friends.

While Manning is now preparing for life without one of the league's best receivers, noting that Beckham's production will have to be replaced "by committee," he also has a cloud over his head concerning the Giants' plans for the future.

"I figure the Giants are gonna get a young quarterback, I understand that," Manning said. "I'll do my job and my part. My job as I see it is to go out there and win football games."

Manning is getting set to enter his 16th NFL season, all of which have come with the Giants. The two-time Super Bowl MVP's future in New York has been a talking point for a little while now, and after Beckham was dealt, the team said it did "not expect to move on" from the 2004 draft No. 1 pick.

Still, the Giants are projected to take Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the No. 6 pick in The MMQB's latest mock draft.