The Steelers head to New England to open the season against the Super Bowl champion Patriots, according to multiple reports.

The league announced last month the Patriots will open their season on Sunday Night Football instead of Thursday as the season's first game, but their opponent had not been announced. The Packers and Bears will play the first game of the NFL's 100th season, so the two franchises tied with a record six Super Bowl victories will meet to cap off the first Sunday of the season.

When the teams met last season, Pittsburgh snapped a five-game losing streak to New England with a 17-10 victory at home. Since Tom Brady took over as the Patriots' starting quarterback, New England has gone 11–4 in the series and 3–0 in the playoffs with all the postseason matchups coming in the AFC championship.

In addition to this contest on Sept. 8, the Patriots will reportedly have four other primetime games on their schedule for 2019, including a Thursday night matchup with the Eli Manning and the Giants.

New England has five primetime games:

- Sept 8 vs Pitt

-Oct 10 vs Giants (Thursday)

-Oct 21 at Jets (MNF)

-Nov. 3 at Baltimore

-Dec. 1 at Houston — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) April 17, 2019

Patriots have the bye in Week 10, immediately after visiting the Ravens on Sunday night (Nov. 3) and before visiting the Eagles on Nov. 17. https://t.co/8SZP0HQ3tl — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 17, 2019

The league has also announced some other notable games already, including all the international contests.