Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning will not be joining ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast team this season, according to Sporting News' Michael McCarthy.

ESPN reportedly viewed Manning as a potential replacement on MNF for Jason Witten, who announced in January that he was ending his retirement to return to the Cowboys after spending one season as a part of MNF's broadcast team.

Per McCarthy, "barring a miracle," Manning will not be in the booth. Instead, he will host ESPN's five-part, 30-episode series called "Peyton's Places," which debuts on ESPN+ in July.

Manning, who retired from the NFL in 2016 following a 17-year career, has previously been courted by ESPN for MNF before. In February 2018, it was reported that the five-time MVP had been approached by ESPN following Jon Gruden's departure from the MNF booth. FOX reportedly gauged Manning's interest for a primetime game analyst gig, too.