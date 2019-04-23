Report: Redskins QB Colt McCoy Recovering From Leg Procedure After Accelerated In-Season Rehab

McCoy broke his fibula against the Eagles in Week 12 and missed the remainder of the regular season. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 23, 2019

Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy is recovering from a third procedure on his left leg following a season-ending injury in December, according to NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay

McCoy fractured his fibula in a Week 12 loss to the Eagles in December 2018. He did not return for the rest of the regular season, but still suffered injury complications as he prepared for a potential playoff appearance. 

"What happened was when he had the injury we were aggressive trying to get him back on the field so fast we didn’t give it time enough to heal the right way so they went back in and did a small procedure to make sure that thing is on track to be full strength by the season," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said at the NFL League Meetings in March. 

The Texas product took over as Washington's signal caller on Nov. 18 after Alex Smith suffered a broken tibia and fibula in his right leg. Smith is not expected to play in 2019

McCoy could return to the Redskins' offseason program next week, per Finlay. McCoy will battle Case Keenum for reps as Washington's starter. The Redskins acquired Keenum from Denver in a March trade. 

Washington finished third in the NFC East at 7–9 in 2019. The Redskins have the No. 15 pick in the Thursday's NFL draft

