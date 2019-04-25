NFL Draft Order: 2019 First Round Picks Team-By-Team Selections

Here's what the first 32 picks look like before any draft-day trades. 

By Caleb Friedman
April 25, 2019

The NFL Draft is officially here, and the pick order is set. 

Here's the draft schedule and how to watch. You can also watch Sports Illustrated's live NFL Draft show on SI.com. 

Here are the first 32 picks, before any draft-day trades take place:

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland Raiders

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. New York Giants

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Detroit Lions

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Denver Broncos

11. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Atlanta Falcons

15. Washington Redskins

16. Carolina Panthers

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland Browns)

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Tennessee Titans

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Seattle Seahawks

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Houston Texans

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears)

25. Philadelphia Eagles

26. Indianapolis Colts

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys)

28. Los Angeles Chargers

29. Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City Chiefs)

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans Saints)

31. Los Angeles Rams

32. New England Patriots

