The 2019 NFL draft went about as good as the Redskins could want.

Washington was able to land Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins with the No. 15 pick and was able to avoid trading up to land a potential franchise quarterback.

Robert Griffin III, one of the last men who looked like the potential franchise quarterback for the Redskins, wanted to share his thoughts on the team's decision to invest in another young signal caller.

You didn’t draft the young man for nothing. You did it because you believe in the young man. You did it because you need a Quarterback. Don’t give up on him prematurely. He is your investment. Give the kid time to prove himself. Congrats young gun!!! Enjoy every second of it! — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 26, 2019

The Redskins traded up in the 2012 draft to select Griffin with the No. 2 selection. They gave away three first-round picks and a second rounder to land Griffin, but a major knee injury at the end of his rookie year hampered his progression following a record-setting start to his career. He was out of Washington before the 2016 season and then ended up with the Browns.

Griffin is now the backup quarterback for the Ravens behind second-year man Lamar Jackson.