ROUND 2

33. Arizona: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

A weapon for Kyler Murray, though offensive line would also make some sense here. Metcalf is a one-route wonder, but Murray is going to be improvisational and needs a receiver who can do the same.

34. Indianapolis (from N.Y. Jets): Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Colts could use some cornerback help as the division continues to add weapons.

35. Oakland: Erik McCoy, C/G, Texas A&M

The Raiders need to restore their interior. It won’t be long before Reggie McKenzie’s expensive armada of hog mollies disappears for good.

36. San Francisco: Miles Boykin, WR, Notre Dame

A run of receivers in the late first/early second makes sense here. More developing weapons for Jimmy Garoppolo.

37. Seattle (from N.Y. Giants): A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

Defensive end and receiver were significant needs for Seattle heading into the draft; they swoop in and nail it with their first two picks.

38. Jacksonville: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

A surprising slide leads Dave Caldwell to bag another solid 1-2 punch, continuing to replenish the Jaguars’ offensive line.

39. Tampa Bay: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

The Buccaneers need safety help and Todd Bowles scores Tampa’s first two picks of the Bruce Arians era.

40. Buffalo: Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State

The Bills need offensive line help here but the OT reach began late in the first. Campbell is special and can give Josh Allen a boost.

41. Denver: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

John Elway gets the QB he loved, just in the second round.

42. Cincinnati: Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

The Bengals are open to reimagining Andy Dalton in Zac Taylor’s new offense, but having a low-cost replacement waiting in the wings post-Dalton is a huge must.

43. Detroit: Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion

The Lions got lucky with Hockenson, but now need to bolster their pass rush.

44. Green Bay: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

This would be a huge swing for the Packers, who have already upgraded their defense heavily in Round 1.

45. L.A. Rams (from Atlanta): Connor McGovern, G, Penn State

The Rams fall back in order to start rebuilding their offensive line for the long haul.

46. Indianapolis (from Washington): Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

Paying top dollar for Devin Funchess isn’t going to solve their woes. Samuel diversifies the offense here.

47. Carolina: Joejuan Williams, DB, Vanderbilt

The Panthers satisfied a huge need on the EDGE in Round 1, and come back with a solid DB option in round two.

48. Miami: Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

This is all about building the foundation for whatever QB the Dolphins take in 2020.

49. Cleveland: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

Once believed by some to be the best offensive tackle in the draft, Little conveniently falls to a team that is putting a lot on Greg Robinson this year.

50. Minnesota: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Mike Zimmer loves him some cornerbacks. It’s too hard to pass Murphy up here after massaging the offensive line in Round 1.

51. Tennessee: Terry McLaurin, WR, Ohio State

The Titans’ offense needs more weapons. After going with the injured DT Jeffery Simmons in Round 1, they need an immediate producer for Marcus Mariota in the second.

52. Denver (from Pittsburgh): J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford

Joe Flacco has a running game but cannot be perpetually weaponless in another location. Arcega-Whiteside adds some much-needed flare to Denver’s offense.

53. Philadelphia (from Baltimore): Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

I was flamed for giving the Eagles a DB in a Round 1 mock draft, but I think it would be hard for them to pass one up in Round 2, especially a local product they should know well.

54. Houston (from Seattle): Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State

Texans are ticking needs off the board; after grabbing an offensive tackle to help Deshaun Watson, they give the defense the next best cover corner.

55. Houston: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

Houston’s long-term remake of their secondary is underway. While the Texans are set temporarily at the position, Rapp was believed by some to have first-round talent.

56. New England (from Chicago): Chase Winovich, EDGE, Michigan

Belichick’s defense can always use a lift from a do-everything linebacker, especially one who knows how to play in a versatile front and stick to responsibilities.

57. Philadelphia: Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State

While Jason Kelce is one of the best centers in football, it never hurts to start exploring a transition plan, or padding the interior in case of injury.

58. Dallas: Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

Jason Witten is only going to get this team so far. While I think a backup QB is also a possibility here and should be seriously considered for the long-term, Smith gives them first-round value at the bottom of the second.

59. Indianapolis: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

With a stockpile of mid-rounders, the Colts can take a swing on a significant talent, though one that may require a little bit of perspective from the coaching staff.

60. L.A. Chargers: Ryan Finley, QB, N.C. State

Pair Philip Rivers with a kid he spoke to on campus a year ago. Two members of the Wolfpack make it a more comfortable transitional environment for Finley.

61. Kansas City: Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia

Recent developments place a multi-talented speed wideout high on Kansas City’s list of priorities.

62. New Orleans: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

The Saints could go in plenty of directions here. Gardner-Johnson gives them some depth at a position that may shake up a year or two from now.

63. Kansas City (from L.A. Rams): Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

Steve Spagnuolo is getting everything he wished for this offseason. After the Frank Clark trade, now it’s help at cornerback.

64. New England: Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky

This is a round that cleans up on all the corners not taken in the first. Belichick maybe thinks about a DT or QB here, but ultimately passes.

ROUND 3

65. Arizona: Dre’Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

Might as well replace all the Steve Keim draft picks, first Josh Rosen and now Robert Nkemdiche. Jones pairs nicely alongside Corey Peters up front.

66. Pittsburgh (from Oakland): Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

With the first of two picks they got in the Antonio Brown deal, Pittsburgh nabs a big target to bolster a thin receiving corps.

67. San Francisco: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

The defensive front is now set, but the Niners still need to get settled on the back end.

68. N.Y. Jets: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

Gregg Williams defenses do a lot of blitzing, and for that you need cover corners.

69. Jacksonville: Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M

After getting to throw to Zach Ertz in Philly, Nick Foles needs something better than Geoff Swaim atop the tight end depth chart in Jacksonville.

70. Tampa Bay: Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

The FBS career sack leader could be a rotational player immediately in Tampa.

71. Denver: Dru Samia, G, Oklahoma

After adding a few weapons on offense and a QB of the future, Denver needs to address a shaky interior O-line.

72. Cincinnati: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

The linebacking corps in Cincy needs a total rebuild. Wilson is at least a start.

73. New England (from Detroit): Kahale Warring, TE, San Diego State

Our Kalyn Kahler reported on Wednesday that Warring had caught New England's eye, and Austin Seferian-Jenkins certianly isn't a long-term answer in Foxboro.

74. Buffalo: Joe Jackson, EDGE, Miami-Fla.

Ed Oliver gives them an interior force, but the Bills still have little on the edge up front.

75. Green Bay: Dawson Knox, TE, Ole Miss

Knox becomes a suitable heir apparent to Jimmy Graham in Green Bay.

76. Washington: Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia

Dwayne Haskins joins a team with arguably the worst receiving corps in football. Ridley at least gives them a precise route runner to help make up for the loss of Jamison Crowder.

77. Carolina: Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis

Just in case Carolina isn't prepared to give Christian McCaffrey another 300-plus touches, Henderson gives them a home-run hitter to spell him.

78. Miami: Zach Allen, DL, Boston College

A versatile, quick and high-motor defensive lineman, and it doesn't hurt that Allen shares an alma mater with Brian Flores.

79. L.A. Rams (from Atlanta): Christian Miller, EDGE, Alabama

Even with Dante Fowler sticking around, the Rams are still searching for more edge help.

80. Cleveland: Vosean Joseph, LB, Florida

Joe Schobert is due to hit free agency after this season.

81. Minnesota: Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic

After losing Latavius Murray, the Vikings need some quality depth behind Dalvin Cook (especially considering how badly Mike Zimmer wants to run the ball).

82. Tennessee: Josh Oliver, TE, San Jose State

The Titans can't be banking on Delanie Walker, soon-to-be 35 and coming off a severe broken leg, much longer. Oliver is a perfect moveable chess piece for their offense.

83. Pittsburgh: Chuma Edoga, OL, USC

Athletic but raw, the Steelers can develop Edoga behind a talented but aging offensive line.

84. Kansas City (from Seattle): Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia

K.C. finds a ball-hawking safety to pair with Tyrann Mathieu.

85. Baltimore: Anthony Nelson, EDGE, Iowa

A sturdy, crafty edge rusher would help with the Ravens' defensive rebuild.

86. Houston: Max Scharping, OT, Northern Illinois

Houston hopes first-round pick Tytus Howard becomes their left tackle, but they still need plenty of help up front. Scharping could be developed as a right tackle or a guard.

87. Chicago: David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

With Jordan Howard traded to Philly, Montgomery is now paired with Tarik Cohen in Chicago's backfield rotation.

88. Detroit (from Philadelphia): Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State

Miscast in the middle of ASU's 3-3-5 defense last year, Wren didn't have the production but does have the physical traits to become a disruptive force.

89. Indianapolis: Trysten Hill, DT, Central Florida

An athletic interior disruptor who would thrive in Matt Eberflus's slant- and stunt-heavy front.

90. Dallas: Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State

The Cowboys need some depth behind Ezekiel Elliott.

91. L.A. Chargers: Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri

One of this draft's most dangerous deep threats, Hall could help fill the Tyrell Williams-shaped hole in Philip Rivers's heart.

92. Seattle (from Kansas City): Nate Davis, G, Charlotte

Mike Iupati is a stopgap solution at best on Seattle's O-line.

93. N.Y. Jets (from New Orleans): David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

A developmental prospect who could become the answer at right tackle.

94. L.A. Rams: Saivion Smith, CB, Alabama

A one-year internship under Aqib Talib could unlock Smith's immense potential.

95. N.Y. Giants (from New England via Cleveland): Kelvin Harmon, WR, N.C. State

The Giants go back to Tobacco Road to get a much-needed big target for Daniel Jones. And it doesn't hurt that Harmon is a quality blocker joining a Saquon-based offense.

96. Washington: Michael Deiter, G, Wisconsin

Some insurance just in case Ereck Flowers isn't the long-term answer at left guard.

97. New England: Andy Isabella, WR, Massachusetts

Well, Isabella is expecting this too.

98. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams): Dexter Williams, RB, Notre Dame

He's capable of spelling Leonard Fournette on early downs, and Williams has the potential to be much better in passing situations. (And mom probably wouldn't mind returning to Florida.)

99. L.A. Rams: Germaine Pratt, LB, N.C. State

He brings the kind of speed Wade Phillips's defense has been built upon.

100. Carolina: Amani Hooker, S, Iowa

He and Eric Reid could team up for the next three seasons or so.

101. New England: Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn

Josh McDaniels can't resist a good QB project.

102. Baltimore: Michael Jordan, C/G, Ohio State

The interior line help Baltimore has been looking for shares a name with a former Washington Wizards and Birmingham Barons great.

