Dez Bryant on Kareem Hunt: 'Everybody Goes Through Problems'

Dez Bryant spoke up in defense of suspended Browns running back Kareem Hunt, saying "everybody goes through problems."

After answering questions about his health and return from injury—Bryant tore his Achilles' tendon at the end of his first practice with the Saints in November, just one day after signing a one-year deal with the team—the Pro Bowler about Hunt by TMZ Sports. The young running back made headlines again this weekend after he spoke with police late Saturday night about an argument he got into with a friend outside of a bar in downtown Cleveland.

"To be truthfully honest, I'm a huge fan of Kareem Hunt, believe it or not," Bryant said. "Things happen, ain't nobody perfect. At the end of the day, that guy's gonna have a successful career, just because of who he is. Everybody goes through problems, we get over 'em. We live and we learn. Shoutout to Kareem Hunt, he's going to have a hell of a year. As soon as he gets reinstated, he's just going to do this thing. That's just who he is."

Bryant, 30, has had his own history of off the field issues. The Cowboys created what became to be known as the "Dez Rules" in 2012 after the wide receiver was charged with allegedly assaulting his mother, Angela Bryant.

The Browns said they spoke to Hunt after he was involved in the most recent incident. Browns general manager John Dorsey has vowed a "zero-tolerance" policy for the star after picking up Hunt in February following his release from the Kansas City Chiefs last November after video surfaced of his involvement in an altercation where Hunt can be seen shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel in February 2018.

On March 15, Hunt was handed an eight-game suspension from the league for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. The 23-year-old's suspension will take effect at the start of the season, and he will be eligible to return for the Browns in Week 9. Hunt was never charged or arrested for the incident but was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List as a result of the video that surfaced while the league investigated his misconduct.

Hunt's history also includes two other off-the-field physical altercations, one of which allegedly took place at an Ohio resort in June 2017, where Hunt got into an altercation with a guest. The other incident allegedly took place at a Kansas City night club following a Chiefs playoff loss in 2018. The NFL suspension takes all incidents into account.

Last season, Hunt finished the year with 824 yards and seven touchdowns through 11 games. As a rookie, Hunt led the NFL in rushing with the Chiefs during the 2017 season, when he recorded 1,327 yards.