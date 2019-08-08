Cowboys DE Robert Quinn Suspended Two Games for Substance Abuse Violation

Quinn left Cowboys' practice with a fractured hand on Tuesday. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 08, 2019

Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn has been suspended two games on Thursday for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy, the league confirmed.

Quinn's agent Sean Kiernan released a statement on the suspension on Thursday. Kiernan claimed Quinn's seizure medication triggered the positive test

"[Quinn] has a medical history with seizures that requires him to take multiple doses of preventative medication daily to regulate them," Kiernan wrote. "He was tested on April 2 under the NFL Steroid Policy. He failed the test for a substance called probenecid, which is classified as a masking agent under the policy."

Quinn was already questionable for Dallas' Week 1 matchup with the Giants prior to Thursday's suspension. He fractured his left hand at Cowboys' practice on Tuesday. 

The two-time Pro Bowler played for the Dolphins in 2018 after eight years with the Rams. He has 69 career sacks in 111 games. 

 

