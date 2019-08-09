Colin Kaepernick wants to return to the NFL and President Donald Trump is now weighing in on the possibility of the free agent quarterback's comeback.

When asked by a reporter if Kaepernick should get an opportunity to play in the NFL, Trump said it depends on his skill level.

"Only if he's good enough," he said. "I know the owners. I know Bob Kraft. I know so many of the owners. If he's good enough, they'd sign him...They will do anything they can to win games, so I'd like to see it. Frankly, I'd love to see Kaepernick come in if he's good enough. But I don't want to see him come in because somebody thinks it's a good PR move. If he's good enough, he will be in."

Reporter: Should Colin Kaepernick get an opportunity to play in the NFL?



Trump: “Only If he’s good enough. I know the owners, I know Bob Kraft. They will do anything they can to win games” pic.twitter.com/tTZHyL6oCH — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) August 9, 2019

Earlier this week, Kaepernick posted a workout video on Twitter showing his dedication to training at a high level.

"5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still ready," he tweeted.

5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready. pic.twitter.com/AGczejA1rM — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 7, 2019

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality. Dozens of other NFL players ultimately joined him. The protests grew during the 2017 season after Trump criticized NFL players who chose to follow suit. Trump said owners should "fire" players who protest the anthem.

In 2017, Kaepernick opted out of his 49ers contract in March and later filed a grievance with Eric Reid against the NFL for collusion in October. The two sides reached an agreement on a settlement in February 2019.