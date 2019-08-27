Ben Roethlisberger Regrets Criticism of Antonio Brown: 'It Ruined a Friendship'

Roethlisberger criticized Antonio Brown and the Steelers' receivers on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh following a loss to the Broncos in November.

By Michael Shapiro
August 27, 2019

Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown connected for nine explosive seasons in Pittsburgh from 2010-19, but Roethlisberger expressed some regrets on Sunday about the end of Brown's tenure with the Steelers. 

Brown's final season with Pittsburgh with marred with drama before a March trade to Oakland. A key incident came in November 2018, when Roethlisberger criticized Brown and Pittsburgh's receivers following a loss to the Broncos. 

Roethlisberger said on Sunday he regrets airing his grievances publically.

"I wish I wouldn’t have done it," Roethlisberger told NBC's Michelle Tafoya. "We saw what happened, and it ruined a friendship. ... Just got caught up in the emotion, the heat of the battle.”

The Steelers finished second in the AFC North in 2018 at 9–6–1. They enter 2019 seeking their fourth divisional title in the last six seasons. 

Brown has kept up the drama with Oakland in training camp. He injured his feet in a cryotherapy chamber in July and then threatened to retire over a helmet grievance with the NFL. Brown has now returned to Raiders' camp and is expected to play in Week 1 vs. Denver.

