Ezekiel Elliot's holdout may be over soon. Talks between the Cowboys and their star running back are reportedly intensifying, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, with both sides aiming to wrap up a new deal this weekend before the season starts.

Elliott is still training in Cabo San Lucas and has not joined the team since the start of training camp. He is under contract through 2020 and is set to make $3.85 million in 2019 and $9.1 million in 2020 on his current contract.

According to ESPN's Ed Werder, the Cowboys offered Elliott a contract that would make him the second-highest paid running back in the league. The proposed deal was worth more than Le'Veon Bell's contract with the Jets but less than Todd Gurley's with the Rams but Elliot's camp was still not satisfied with the terms.

The Cowboys were informed by Elliott's representatives earlier this month that their All-Pro running back will not play in 2019 without a new contract. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said last week that he is confident a deal with Elliott will be done before the team opens the season against the Giants on Sept. 8, but his father and Dallas's owner and general manager, Jerry, said Friday that Elliott's contract dispute could last well into the regular season.

Elliott leads the NFL with 4,048 rushing yards since joining the league in 2016.