The Chargers have reportedly given running back Melvin Gordon permission to seek a trade, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Gordon is expected to explore all of his options, which include returning to Los Angeles.

Gordon is holding out of training camp as he seeks a new contract. Earlier this month the Pro Bowl back said he was "just waiting on the call," from Los Angeles regarding a resolution but it was then reported that his holdout was expected to continue into the season given that contract talks had not progressed as he hoped to this point.

The 26-year-old Gordon is scheduled to make $5.6 million in 2019, which is the final season of his five-year rookie deal. He's led the team in rushing for three straight seasons, recording 885 rushing yards in 12 games while adding 490 receiving yards last year.

The Chargers open the season against the Colts on Sept. 8.