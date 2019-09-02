Report: Patriots Re-Sign Demaryius Thomas to One-Year Deal, Place N'Keal Harry on IR

Thomas spent his offseason rehabbing last year’s torn Achilles.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 02, 2019

The Patriots re-signed veteran wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to a one-year contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

The move comes just two days after the Patriots released Thomas as the team dropped to 53 players on the active roster. Thomas will replace rookie first-round pick N'Keal Harry, who was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury that has bothered him for most of the summer.

Thomas, 31, spent the offseason rehabbing from a torn Achilles that ended his 2018 season. He was activated off of the physically unable to perform list on Aug. 20 and played in the Patriots' final preseason game, recording seven catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns in the outing.

Drafted by the Broncos with the No. 22 pick in the 2010 draft, Thomas posted five consecutive seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards during his eight-plus years in Denver.

Thomas was dealt to the Houston Texans midway through the 2018 season and finished the year with 59 passes for 677 yards and five touchdowns. He signed a one-year, $2.9 million contract with the Patriots in April before being released.

The Patriots kick off the 2019 season at home against the Steelers on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

