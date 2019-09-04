Many fantasy owners just finished one of the most exciting days of the year—the fantasy football draft. However, drafting is simply where the fun only begins. Adding players, researching and picking up players to stream is a critical part of fantasy domination.

Streaming is always a difficult task in Week 1 because most owners do not want to drop a player they just drafted. However, if you stream the right player, it could be the difference between winning and losing that pivotal Week 1 matchup. Here are 16 players to consider streaming as we approach kickoff.

Quarterback:

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (vs. NYG): The boys out in Vegas have the Cowboys listed as seven-point favorites at home. Even if star RB Ezekiel Elliott makes his return, he could see less than his usual heavy workload after missing all of the preseason. Prescott could be asked to be more aggressive both in the air and on the ground in Week 1.

Tom Brady, New England Patriots (vs. PIT): Everyone in fantasy is writing off Brady’s potential in 2019, but the boys out here in Vegas think we will see a shootout on Sunday night with a 51-point total. Brady will have Julian Edelman and the reigning Super Bowl champs pumped and rolling out of the gate as the Patriots hoist another Super Bowl banner at Gillette Stadium. Don’t be surprised to see Brady post a possible top-12 finish among all QBs in Week 1, when most owners will have him riding the pine.

Running back:

Justin Jackson / Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers (vs IND): With RB Melvin Gordon holding out, the Chargers will be turning to both Justin Jackson and Austin Ekeler to carry the load in the backfield in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts. Both players should at the very least be streamed by all owners, if not legitimate flex starters as it is.

Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers (at NE): There have been rumors all summer that the Steelers want to lighten the amount of touches for RB John Conner and give Samuels 10 to 15 per game. Playing in one of the best offenses in the league, Samuels offers great streaming upside in Week 1 as a PPR flex start. Pittsburgh plans to line Samuels up all over the field in what is expected to be a high-scoring affair in Foxborough.

Wide receiver:

Cole Beasley / John Brown, Buffalo Bills (at NYJ): The Jets’ secondary is a mess right now and there is concern top CB Trumaine Johnson will miss the game with a hamstring injury. Expecting both John Brown and Cole Beasley to have solid games in PPR formats is well within reason as QB Josh Allen could exploit the holes in the backend of the Jets’ defense. Both Bills’ wideouts offer solid upside as streaming options as WR3/Flex starts.

Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys (vs NYG): With Amari Cooper drawing the opposing team’s best cornerback on a weekly basis, Gallup is primed to break out in 2019. The coming-out party could arrive early for all owners willing to stream Gallup as a solid WR3/Flex start.

Tight end:

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (at MIA): Streaming Andrews at tight end, arguably the weakest position in fantasy, could pay huge dividends in Week 1. Lamar Jackson is more familiar with Andrews as opposed to his new rookie wideouts, and in an expected blowout against one of the worst teams in the league, Andrews could find the endzone in Miami.

Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts (at LAC): Within the fantasy world, the sky is falling in Indianapolis since QB Andrew Luck shocked the sports world by suddenly retiring last week. New QB Jacoby Brissett could lean heavily on Ebron on the road in Los Angeles with all the defensive coverage rotating to WR T.Y. Hilton. As a streaming option, don’t be surprised to see Ebron do what he did 13 times last season with Luck: find the endzone.

Kicker:

Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks (vs CIN): Former Jets Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers will take over the kicking duties for Seattle in 2019. Myers has great streaming potential to come out the gate flying with a home game against the Bengals. The oddsmakers have listed the Seahawks as the largest favorite in Week 1, which could lead to many scoring opportunities and a possible top-tier finish among all kickers.

Matt Prater, Detroit Lions (at ARZ): Prater and the Lions get afforded the luxury of starting the season indoors when they travel to Arizona to take on Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Arizona’s defense was porous in the preseason which could lead to Prater having great streaming potential in Week 1.

Matt Gay, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs SF): Gay won Tampa Bay’s kicking job in the preseason, and any kicker in Bruce Arians’ offense should get fantasy owners’ streaming attention. The oddsmakers have the total set at 50 points in the Buccaneers’ home tilt with San Francisco. The high-scoring contest could lead to a top-10 Week 1 finish for the fifth-round draft choice out of Utah.

D/ST:

Philadelphia Eagles (vs Washington)

The Eagles’ defense gets a juicy opening game as nine-point home favorites against Case Keenum and the Redskins. The ‘Skins are devoid of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, especially if tight end Jordan Reed misses the game after suffering his seventh documented concussion this past preseason. The Eagles’ D/ST should feast with a dominant performance at home on Sunday.

Seattle Seahawks (vs Bengals)

The Seahawks were a great streaming option at home against the Bengals before they acquired star DE Jadeveon Clowney in a trade with the Houston Texans on Saturday. The ‘Hawks are now 10-point favorites and should be all over Andy Dalton and the Bengals' offense that will be missing star WR A.J. Green. If Seattle’s D/ST is still available on your waiver wire, get them now and plug them in for Week 1.