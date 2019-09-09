Josh Gordon's "No. 1 objective" for his return to regular-season action was to "have as much fun as possible," according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Gordon, who was suspended by the NFL in December for "multiple violations" of the substance abuse policy, played in his first game since Week 15 of last season when he suited up Sunday for the Patriots' 30-point thrashing of the rival Steelers.

On Sunday night, Gordon's plan was "go as hard and put as much of myself out there as I possibly could," and it helped him reel in three grabs for 73 yards and a touchdown.

He told reporters he is "doing very well" and credited the environment in New England for his ability to get back to action after being in rehab and only getting reinstated in mid-August.

"I'm extremely filled with gratitude every day, just enjoying myself," Gordon said. "Coming inside this building, being with this family-oriented type of environment, and just doing what I love to do; there's nothing better than this, honestly. It's great."

He added he hopes people focus on what he does "now and in the future" when they decide to "judge" him.