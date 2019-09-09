Report: X-Rays Come Back Negative on Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a toe injury at the end of Sunday's game between the Steelers and Patriots.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 09, 2019

All signs point toward JuJu Smith-Schuster taking the field in Week 2 when the Steelers face the Seahawks after x-rays came back negative on a toe injury he suffered at the end of Sunday night's game between Pittsburgh and the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Smith-Schuster had six catches for 78 yards in the 33-3 loss and was forced to miss the final two minutes of the game with the injury.

Last season, Smith-Schuster led the Steelers with 111 catches and 1,426 yards and was second on the team with seven receiving touchdowns. He earned his first Pro Bowl appearance last season because of his efforts.

Now in his third season, the former USC star is now the No.1 option in Pittsburgh thanks to Antonio Brown's departure.

