Jerry Rice on Antonio Brown: 'We All Got Played'

Hall of Famer Jerry Rice said Antonio Brown "was a Denzel Washington and he won the Oscar. He won an Oscar, guys. I’m gonna be honest with you."

By Charlotte Carroll
September 10, 2019

NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice was blunt on his assessment of star wide receiver Antonio Brown signing with the Patriots following his release from the Raiders. 

"We all got played," Rice told 95.7 The Game.

In January, Rice spoke with the station about how Brown wanted to be in the Bay Area.

"I’m gonna be honest with you, because, this guy, he contacted me and he told me that he wanted to play ball here in the Bay Area. He wanted to be part of the San Francisco 49ers.

“So, I bought into it because I can only take a man at his word and stuff like that. But I think this, it was pretty much already planned. He had to take a different direction. First of all, I think when he asked to be released by the Steelers, he wanted to go to the Patriots. He wanted them to trade him to the Patriots. And there was no way that the Steelers would trade him to a rival. So he had to go a different route. And he decided to come through the Bay Area. And I feel sorry for the fans over in Oakland…

"He was a Denzel Washington and he won the Oscar. He won an Oscar, guys. I’m gonna be honest with you."

Brown, a four-time All-Pro, asked to be released from Oakland on Saturday morning in a post strategically shared on social media. The Raiders did so Saturday after a tumultuous offseason.

