Jets safety Jamal Adams said he's "just focused on this team" after he reportedly unfollowed his team on Instagram, which prompted rumors of a possible trade request.

Adams was benched the final five plays during Monday's 23–3 loss to the Browns. He then unfollowed the team on Instagram and removed them from his Instagram bio on Tuesday. When ESPN's Dianna Russini asked him about it, he mentioned that he never followed the Jets on social media since he was drafted. But as of 12 p.m. ET, Adams was following the Jets on Twitter.

Adams joined Maggie Gray and Bart Scott on WFAN on Tuesday afternoon, calling the social media issue "outside noise."

He added he thinks the team can still win.

"I strongly believe so. It’s a special place. It’s a special atmosphere at MetLife," Adams said. "We just have to get it together. . . . We just have to keep fighting."

Adams had five solo tackles with one tackle for loss, before he was benched in the fourth quarter of the game.

The 23-year-old Adams was drafted sixth overall by New York in the 2017 NFL draft. In 34 games for New York, Adams has 159 solo tackles, 5.5. sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception.

The Jets are already down to their third-string quarterback after Trevor Siemian went down Monday with an ankle injury and Luke Falk replaced him. Siemian was starting in place of Sam Darnold, who is out for three-to-seven weeks with mononucleosis. New York announced Tuesday that Siemian would miss the remainder of the season.

The rumors regarding Adams started as other players have publicly tried to leave teams this season. Defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick forced his way out of the Dolphins and is now with the Steelers, while Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey reportedly requested a trade after a dispute with head coach Doug Marrone.