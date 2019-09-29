Redskins' Dwayne Haskins Makes Regular-Season Debut vs. Giants

Washington benched Case Keenum in favor of the rookie first-round draft pick.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 29, 2019

Another rookie quarterback has taken the reins in the NFC East.

Dwayne Haskins made his regular-season debut for the Redskins against the Giants on Sunday, entering the game with 6:35 remaining in the second quarter after Washington benched Case Keenum.

Haskins went 2-of-4 for 15 yards through the air and added 14 yards rushing on his first drive, which ended in a 21-yard field goal.

Keenum left the game on 6-of-11 passing for 37 yards and one interception for a 23.7 quarterback rating. He entered the game with seven touchdowns and three interceptions on the season for the Redskins.

Haskins was drafted by the Redskins with the No. 15 overall pick after the Giants passed on him by selecting Daniel Jones with the No. 6 pick.

In his only season as the Buckeyes' starter, Haskins completed 70% of his passes while throwing for 4,831 yards and a Big Ten single-season record 50 touchdown passes in 14 games. Haskins finished third in Heisman Trophy voting. 

