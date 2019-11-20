Fantasy Football: Week 12 QB Rankings From FullTime Fantasy

Here are FullTime Fantasy's top 28 quarterbacks for Week 12 of the 2019 season.

Shawn Childs is a high-stakes legend, the Fantasy Rainman, bringing his RDA analytics to SI Fantasy.

Week 12 fantasy football QB rankings:

QB1 Matt Ryan vs. TB

QB2 Jameis Winston @ ATL

QB3 Drew Brees vs. CAR

QB4 Lamar Jackson @ LAR

QB5 Deshaun Watson vs. IND

QB6 Russell Wilson @ PHI

QB7 Sam Darnold vs. OAK

QB8 Jeff Driskel @ WAS

QB9 Mitchell Trubisky vs. NYG

QB10 Tom Brady vs. DAL

QB11 Ryan Tannehill vs. JAX

QB12 Jacoby Brissett @ HOU

QB13 Nick Foles @ TEN

QB14 Jimmy Garoppolo vs. GB

QB15 Baker Mayfield vs. MIA

QB16 Kyle Allen @ NO

QB17 Derek Carr @ NYJ

QB18 Carson Wentz vs. SEA

QB19 Dak Prescott @ NE

QB20 Josh Allen vs. DEN

QB21 Aaron Rodgers @ SF

QB22 Ryan Fitzpatrick @ CLE

QB23 Dwayne Haskins vs. DET

QB24 Jared Goff vs. BAL

QB25 Mason Rudolph @ CIN

QB26 Daniel Jones @ CHI

QB27 Ryan Finley vs. PIT

QB28 Brandon Allen @ BUF

