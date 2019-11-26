Fantasy Football: Week 13 Target and Snap Report

Looking at the trends behind the numbers that can help uncover fantasy value.

Entering a pivotal Week13, it’s time to once again break down the league’s target and snap data to draw some fantasy conclusions. Below you’ll find last week’s top 35 players based on playing time, opportunities and fantasy scoring output. At the bottom I’ll give a few nuggets for the potential playoff push and crucial Week 13 matchups.

Key: Snap % / Target % / Touch %

Titans RB Derrick Henry: 75.5 snap percentage / 2.5 target percentage / 50 touch percentage.

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny: 46.2% / 3.3% / 46.7%

Titans WR A.J. Brown: 69.8% / 13.5% / 10.8%

Bucs WR Chris Godwin: 87.9% / 13.8% / 12.1%

49ers TE George Kittle: 79.2% / 15.8% / 15.8%

Saints RB Latavius Murray: 39.4% / 0% / 26.9%

Saints TE Jared Cook: 57.6% / 21.1% / 15.8%

Panthers WR DJ Moore: 82.9% / 14.3% / 11.1%

Colts RB Johnathan Williams: 67.2% / 6.7% / 64.4%

Bucs RB Ronald Jones: 50% / 9.1% / 45.5%

Falcons RB Qadree Ollison: 26.4% / 4.3% / 39.1%

Browns WR Jarvis Landry: 93.4% / 18.3% / 14.1%

49’ers RB Tevin Coleman: 60.4% / 13.8% / 44.8%

Texans WR Deandre Hopkins: 100% / 13.6% / 10.2%

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette: 95.3% / 14.6% / 40.2%

Panthers RB Christian McCaffery: 100% / 11.8% / 40.8%

Ravens WR Marquis Brown: 62.8% / 14.3% / 10.2%

49ers WR Deebo Samuel: 72.9% / 5.7% / 5.7%

Le’Veon Bell: 57.1% / 13.9% / 47.2%

Lion TE Logan Thomas: 37.3% / 7.1% / 7.1%

Cowboys WR Randall Cobb: 45.3% / 24.1% / 13.8%

Steelers RB Benny Snell: 48.6% / 2.8% 61.1%

Ravens WR Willie Snead: 60.3% / 6.4% / 4.3%

Bills RB Frank Gore: 28.8% / 0% / 65.2%

Jets WR Robby Anderson: 82.5% / 9.6% / 7.7%

Saints WR Michael Thomas: 87.9% / 19% / 17.2%

Bears WR Allen Robinson: 90.8% / 14.5% / 8.7%

Colts RB Nyheim Hines: 32.8% / 13.6% / 50%

Steelers WR James Washington: 78.4% / 12.1% / 5.2%

Rams WR Robert Woods: 66.7% / 25% / 16.7%

Texans WR Will Fuller: 89.8% / 20.8% / 13.2%

Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay: 54% / 11.1% / 51.9%

Browns RB Kareem Hunt: 56.6% / 7% / 23.3%

Redskins RB Adrian Peterson: 33.3% / 5% / 55%

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd: 100% / 15.5% / 8.6%

Conclusions and Quick Hitters:

This week we find the most balanced group of position players in weeks. For a four week stretch, RBs dominated in the data and results. You’ll find a balance of RBs/TEs/WRs with the biggest presence in WRs in the top 10 in four weeks.

Don’t be surprised by the emergence of Rashad Penny vs. the Eagles. If you followed the Seattle scene closely, Pete Carroll forecasted that Penny would be more involved after the bye week. Seattle’s original plan in September was a dual RB approach, but Chris Carson dominated early in the season while Penny basically sat for weeks. Penny is a former first-round draft selection that Seattle traded up to acquire, so they still have high expectations for him.

The Jets are heating up in fantasy? Emerging tight end Ryan Griffin has TD receptions in two straight games. Controversial WR Robby Anderson also has TDs in back-to-back games. Remember Anderson was a fantasy beast to close the 2018 season scoring three TDs to go along with 312 yards and 20 receptions in weeks 14-16.

What can Brown do for your you? Two impact rookie wide receivers who share the same last name had strong weeks. Both Hollywood Brown and AJ Brown could have been dropped in recent weeks. I hope you didn’t.

Just play Tannehill is back, Dr. Roto!

Chris Godwin leads NFL wide receivers with nine touchdown receptions. Goodwin also leads the NFL in yards per touch with 15.2. Godwin started going in the fifth round in early summer drafts and made his way to the second round in high stakes September drafts. It's a great example of a draft riser that paid off.

Benny Snell, if available, is a must pick up this week. Shawn Childs was way ahead of the industry curve on Snell last week. Snell will be active in the Steeler offense for weeks to come if he stays healthy.

Speaking of RBs who are getting opportunities at the right time, The Colts’ Jonathan Williams looked like a force in his last two games. Williams is a physical runner who seems to enjoy contact and can also catch the rock. Williams is here to stay in my opinion. Nyheim Hines’s 50% touch rate and nine rushes for 51 yards vs. the Texans shouldn't go ignored either.

Christian McCaffery leads the NFL with 16 total TDs. The next three TD leaders: Aaron Jones (14), Derrick Henry and Mark Ingram (12) were all third-to-fifth round draft picks. Patience at RB paid off in 2019 drafts.

Deebo Samuel has fives games with 15 or more fantasy points through 12 weeks. Samuel is an underrated pick up in leagues where trades are still an option.

How much better is the Texans offense when Will Fuller is healthy… (A lot.)

Remember Thursday Thanksgiving games can be tricky. The question of “Should I start this player so I have someone to watch on Thanksgiving?” can be a tough call.

