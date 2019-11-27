James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Making the correct lineup choices is never more important than those made this week with the fantasy postseason on the line. Streaming is always a difficult task because most owners must resist the temptation to overreact to the previous week. For example, many owners were burned in Week 12 by highly-ranked players like Derek Carr (6.45 PPR points), Amari Cooper (0) and Aaron Jones (3.8). If you have underperforming players in your starting lineup, or have sustained major injuries, you need to be aggressive. If you stream the right player, it could be the difference between earning a playoff spot or watching your rival owners play for the league prizes. Here are several players to consider streaming in Week 13.

Quarterback

Carson Wentz, PHI (at MIA)

Wentz, owned in 67% of leagues, has looked shaky of late with five lost fumbles since Week 7 (second-most in NFL). In his defense, the veteran signal caller has been playing behind an offensive line void of his best protectors, and with limited weapons on the outside (DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery are currently out due to injuries). However, the remedy for what ails the Eagles’ offense is on the way this week—the Miami Dolphins. Wentz, who has failed to throw multiple touchdown passes in five straight games, faces a Miami secondary that surrendered the second-most passing touchdowns (26) while also allowing a whopping 78 points in their last two losses to Buffalo and Cleveland. Fire up Wentz to rebound as the top streaming option among all quarterbacks in Week 13.

Running Backs

Jonathan Williams, IND (vs TEN)

Every year, a late-season star emerges from obscurity and carries fantasy owners to championships. In 2019, that honor could belong to Colts running back Jonathan Williams. The fourth-year back out of Arkansas has been superb since taking over for the injured Marlon Mack. He is the hottest waiver wire commodity, and has run for 100-plus yards in back-to-back outings. With Mack out indefinitely following hand surgery, Williams has earned lead-back duties running behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. In Week 13, Williams faces a Titans defense that has allowed five total touchdowns to opposing running backs over the last three games. With another expected heavy workload, the hard-running young back with fresh legs is a reliable streaming option with fantasy playoff berths on the line.

Tarik Cohen, CHI (vs NYG)

The elusive running back known for his pass-catching prowess makes this list for the second straight week. The shifty running back did not disappoint, producing his third consecutive game with four-plus receptions in Week 12 against the Giants. The third-year back has quietly produced five double-digit PPR fantasy performances in his last seven games. Cohen, started in 35% of leagues, has scored a touchdown in two of his last three games and is a reliable check-down option for a struggling Bears offensive passing attack. In Week 13, the Bears get a favorable matchup on Thanksgiving against a 27th-ranked Lions pass defense that has surrendered 22 touchdowns to opposing pass catchers.

Wide Receivers

Cole Beasley, BUF (at DAL)

There will not be a more fired up player on Thanksgiving than the eight-year veteran wideout. Beasley, started in less than 12% of leagues, figures to be extra motivated to face his former club in front of a national audience. The slot wideout has produced seven double-digit PPR fantasy performances this season and has developed a strong rapport with emerging young quarterback Josh Allen. Beasley, who has at least four-plus receptions in three consecutive games, has also scored four touchdowns in his last six games. The veteran has an extremely safe floor and high ceiling as a dependable streaming option in Week 13.

Dede Westbrook, JAX (vs TB)

The third-year receiver out of Oklahoma seems to be fully healed from a shoulder injury. Westbrook led Jacksonville with 69 yards on eight receptions in Week 12 against the Titans. With six double-digit PPR fantasy efforts through 10 games, Westbrook has a favorable matchup against Washington in Week 13. Facing the NFL’s second-worst pass defense that has allowed the second-most passing touchdowns (26), Westbrook (started in only 14% of leagues) is a trustworthy streaming option in Week 13.

Tight End

Ryan Griffin, NYJ (vs OAK)

Griffin, started in less than 43% of leagues, has quietly been effective over the second half of the season. Griffin has posted double-digit PPR point-performances in four of his last five games. He has also scored four touchdowns in his last five games, and is a top-10 streaming option for the second-straight week against a Bengals defense that has surrendered three touchdowns to opposing tight ends over the last three weeks.

Kicker

Josh Lambo, JAX (vs TB)

Lambo, owned in 38% of leagues, is 24-of-25 on field goals and 13-of-14 on extra points this season. Expect plenty of scoring opportunities for Lambo in Week 13 against Tampa Bay. The experts in Vegas have listed the game as the second-highest point total (49) on the board this Sunday. The implied point-total indicates increased red zone opportunities for Lambo against a porous Buccaneers defense.

D/ST

New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Jets D/ST, started in less than 16% of leagues, are on a roll after shutting down Derek Carr and the Oakland Raiders in Week 12. The Jets, led by star safety Jamal Adams, have played great on the defensive side of the ball with 13 sacks, three turnovers and two touchdowns during their three-game winning streak.

In Week 13, the Jets face off with the winless Cincinnati Bengals (0-11). The boys out in Vegas are predicting a Jets victory, evidenced by New York being a 4.5-point road favorite. Fantasy owners should stream the Jets with confidence as an underrated unit with a favorable matchup.

