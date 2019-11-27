Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

RB Start of the Week: Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles (at MIA)

Sanders has yet to exceed 15 touches, which is exactly what he had last week against the Seahawks. The rookie from Penn State rushed for 63 yards on 12 carries (5.3 YPC) and added three receptions for 23 yards on five targets. In his past seven games, Sanders has at least three receptions six times.

The Dolphins have surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. In addition, the Eagles are nearly double-digit favorites (-9.5) and have the third-highest implied total (27.25) this week, so Sanders and the team’s backs should benefit from a positive game script.

Inactive in Week 12, Jordan Howard still “hasn’t regained strength in his shoulder” and could potentially miss another game. Given the lack of progress with his shoulder and the relatively easy non-conference matchup, it makes sense to give Howard another week of rest to have him back for Weeks 14 to 17 when they have four consecutive NFC East matchups.

RB Sit of the Week: Carlos Hyde, Houston Texans (vs. NE)

Hyde is averaging 15.8 rush attempts per game and he’s on pace for his first-ever 1,000-yard rushing season. That said, Hyde has been a non-factor in the passing game with no receptions in his past five outings.

The Patriots have allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Given that bye weeks are over and his difficult matchup this week, Hyde is a flex play and outside my top-25 fantasy running backs for the week.

Week 13 fantasy football running back rankings (half-PPR scoring):

RB1: Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs WAS

RB2: Dalvin Cook, MIN @ SEA

RB3: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs BUF

RB4: Derrick Henry, TEN @ IND

RB5: Alvin Kamara, NO @ ATL

RB6: Josh Jacobs, OAK @ KC

RB7: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ @ CIN

RB8: Aaron Jones, GB @ NYG

RB9: Nick Chubb, CLE @ PIT

RB10: Saquon Barkley, NYG vs GB

RB11: Leonard Fournette, JAC vs TB

RB12: Melvin Gordon, LAC @ DEN

RB13: Todd Gurley, LAR @ ARI

RB14: Mark Ingram, BAL vs SF

RB15: Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs LAC

RB16: Joe Mixon, CIN vs NYJ

RB17: Chris Carson, SEA vs MIN

RB18: Tevin Coleman, SF @ BAL

RB19: Miles Sanders, PHI @ MIA

RB20: Devin Singletary, BUF @ DAL

RB21: Jonathan Williams, IND vs TEN

RB22: Austin Ekeler, LAC @ DEN

RB23: David Montgomery, CHI @ DET

RB24: Damien Williams, KC vs OAK

RB25: Ronald Jones II, TB @ JAC

RB26: Kenyan Drake, ARI vs LAR

RB27: Sony Michel, NE @ HOU

RB28: Carlos Hyde, HOU vs NE

RB29: Bo Scarbrough, DET vs CHI

RB30: Kareem Hunt, CLE @ PIT

RB31: James White, NE @ HOU

RB32: Benny Snell Jr., PIT vs CLE

RB33: Derrius Guice, WAS @ CAR

RB34: Rashaad Penny, SEA vs MIN

RB35: Tarik Cohen, CHI @ DET

RB36: Jamaal Williams, GB @ NYG

RB37: Latavius Murray, NO @ ATL

RB38: Duke Johnson, HOU vs NE

RB39: Adrian Peterson, WAS @ CAR

RB40: Jaylen Samuels, PIT vs CLE

RB41: Royce Freeman, DEN vs LAC

RB42: Kalen Ballage, MIA vs PHI

RB43: LeSean McCoy, KC vs OAK

RB44: Raheem Mostert, SF @ BAL

RB45: Brian Hill, ATL vs NO

RB46: Jay Ajayi, PHI @ MIA

RB47: Nyheim Hines, IND vs TEN

RB48: Darrel Williams, KC vs OAK

RB49: Frank Gore, BUF @ DAL

RB50: J.D. McKissic, DET vs CHI

RB51: Peyton Barber, TB @ JAC

RB52: Rex Burkhead, NE @ HOU

RB53: Giovani Bernard, CIN vs NYJ

RB54: Patrick Laird, MIA vs PHI

RB55: Qadree Ollison, ATL vs NO

RB56: David Johnson, ARI vs LAR

RB57: Jordan Wilkins, IND vs TEN

RB58: Gus Edwards, BAL vs SF

RB59: Tony Pollard, DAL vs BUF

RB60: Chase Edmonds, ARI vs LAR

Week 13 fantasy football running back rankings (non-PPR scoring):

RB1: Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs WAS

RB2: Dalvin Cook, MIN @ SEA

RB3: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs BUF

RB4: Derrick Henry, TEN @ IND

RB5: Nick Chubb, CLE @ PIT

RB6: Josh Jacobs, OAK @ KC

RB7: Alvin Kamara, NO @ ATL

RB8: Aaron Jones, GB @ NYG

RB9: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ @ CIN

RB10: Leonard Fournette, JAC vs TB

RB11: Saquon Barkley, NYG vs GB

RB12: Mark Ingram, BAL vs SF

RB13: Melvin Gordon, LAC @ DEN

RB14: Todd Gurley, LAR @ ARI

RB15: Chris Carson, SEA vs MIN

RB16: Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs LAC

RB17: Joe Mixon, CIN vs NYJ

RB18: Tevin Coleman, SF @ BAL

RB19: Devin Singletary, BUF @ DAL

RB20: Miles Sanders, PHI @ MIA

RB21: David Montgomery, CHI @ DET

RB22: Bo Scarbrough, DET vs CHI

RB23: Damien Williams, KC vs OAK

RB24: Ronald Jones II, TB @ JAC

RB25: Austin Ekeler, LAC @ DEN

RB26: Sony Michel, NE @ HOU

RB27: Jonathan Williams, IND vs TEN

RB28: Carlos Hyde, HOU vs NE

RB29: Kenyan Drake, ARI vs LAR

RB30: Kareem Hunt, CLE @ PIT

RB31: Derrius Guice, WAS @ CAR

RB32: Benny Snell Jr., PIT vs CLE

RB33: Rashaad Penny, SEA vs MIN

RB34: James White, NE @ HOU

RB35: Latavius Murray, NO @ ATL

RB36: Jamaal Williams, GB @ NYG

RB37: Tarik Cohen, CHI @ DET

RB38: Adrian Peterson, WAS @ CAR

RB39: Duke Johnson, HOU vs NE

RB40: Royce Freeman, DEN vs LAC

RB41: Jay Ajayi, PHI @ MIA

RB42: Kalen Ballage, MIA vs PHI

RB43: Raheem Mostert, SF @ BAL

RB44: LeSean McCoy, KC vs OAK

RB45: Jaylen Samuels, PIT vs CLE

RB46: Brian Hill, ATL vs NO

RB47: Frank Gore, BUF @ DAL

RB48: Peyton Barber, TB @ JAC

RB49: Darrel Williams, KC vs OAK

RB50: Gus Edwards, BAL vs SF

RB51: J.D. McKissic, DET vs CHI

RB52: Qadree Ollison, ATL vs NO

RB53: Nyheim Hines, IND vs TEN

RB54: Rex Burkhead, NE @ HOU

RB55: Jordan Wilkins, IND vs TEN

RB56: Patrick Laird, MIA vs PHI

RB57: David Johnson, ARI vs LAR

RB58: Jeff Wilson, SF @ BAL

RB59: Giovani Bernard, CIN vs NYJ

RB60: Tony Pollard, DAL vs BUF

