    Fantasy Football: Week 13 RB Rankings

    Check out Kevin Hanson's top 60 running backs for Week 13 of the 2019 season.
    Author:
    Publish date:
    miles-sanders-eagles-bears

    Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

    Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, WR, TE, flex, DST and kicker. 

    RB Start of the Week: Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles (at MIA)

    Sanders has yet to exceed 15 touches, which is exactly what he had last week against the Seahawks. The rookie from Penn State rushed for 63 yards on 12 carries (5.3 YPC) and added three receptions for 23 yards on five targets. In his past seven games, Sanders has at least three receptions six times.

    The Dolphins have surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. In addition, the Eagles are nearly double-digit favorites (-9.5) and have the third-highest implied total (27.25) this week, so Sanders and the team’s backs should benefit from a positive game script.

    Inactive in Week 12, Jordan Howard still “hasn’t regained strength in his shoulder” and could potentially miss another game. Given the lack of progress with his shoulder and the relatively easy non-conference matchup, it makes sense to give Howard another week of rest to have him back for Weeks 14 to 17 when they have four consecutive NFC East matchups.

    RB Sit of the Week: Carlos Hyde, Houston Texans (vs. NE)

    Hyde is averaging 15.8 rush attempts per game and he’s on pace for his first-ever 1,000-yard rushing season. That said, Hyde has been a non-factor in the passing game with no receptions in his past five outings.

    The Patriots have allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Given that bye weeks are over and his difficult matchup this week, Hyde is a flex play and outside my top-25 fantasy running backs for the week.

    Week 13 fantasy football running back rankings (half-PPR scoring):

    RB1: Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs WAS

    RB2: Dalvin Cook, MIN @ SEA

    RB3: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs BUF

    RB4: Derrick Henry, TEN @ IND

    RB5: Alvin Kamara, NO @ ATL

    RB6: Josh Jacobs, OAK @ KC

    RB7: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ @ CIN

    RB8: Aaron Jones, GB @ NYG

    RB9: Nick Chubb, CLE @ PIT

    RB10: Saquon Barkley, NYG vs GB

    RB11: Leonard Fournette, JAC vs TB

    RB12: Melvin Gordon, LAC @ DEN

    RB13: Todd Gurley, LAR @ ARI

    RB14: Mark Ingram, BAL vs SF

    RB15: Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs LAC

    RB16: Joe Mixon, CIN vs NYJ

    RB17: Chris Carson, SEA vs MIN

    RB18: Tevin Coleman, SF @ BAL

    RB19: Miles Sanders, PHI @ MIA

    RB20: Devin Singletary, BUF @ DAL

    RB21: Jonathan Williams, IND vs TEN

    RB22: Austin Ekeler, LAC @ DEN

    RB23: David Montgomery, CHI @ DET

    RB24: Damien Williams, KC vs OAK

    RB25: Ronald Jones II, TB @ JAC

    RB26: Kenyan Drake, ARI vs LAR

    RB27: Sony Michel, NE @ HOU

    RB28: Carlos Hyde, HOU vs NE

    RB29: Bo Scarbrough, DET vs CHI

    RB30: Kareem Hunt, CLE @ PIT

    RB31: James White, NE @ HOU

    RB32: Benny Snell Jr., PIT vs CLE

    RB33: Derrius Guice, WAS @ CAR

    RB34: Rashaad Penny, SEA vs MIN

    RB35: Tarik Cohen, CHI @ DET

    RB36: Jamaal Williams, GB @ NYG

    RB37: Latavius Murray, NO @ ATL

    RB38: Duke Johnson, HOU vs NE

    RB39: Adrian Peterson, WAS @ CAR

    RB40: Jaylen Samuels, PIT vs CLE

    RB41: Royce Freeman, DEN vs LAC

    RB42: Kalen Ballage, MIA vs PHI

    RB43: LeSean McCoy, KC vs OAK

    RB44: Raheem Mostert, SF @ BAL

    RB45: Brian Hill, ATL vs NO

    RB46: Jay Ajayi, PHI @ MIA

    RB47: Nyheim Hines, IND vs TEN

    RB48: Darrel Williams, KC vs OAK

    RB49: Frank Gore, BUF @ DAL

    RB50: J.D. McKissic, DET vs CHI

    RB51: Peyton Barber, TB @ JAC

    RB52: Rex Burkhead, NE @ HOU

    RB53: Giovani Bernard, CIN vs NYJ

    RB54: Patrick Laird, MIA vs PHI

    RB55: Qadree Ollison, ATL vs NO

    RB56: David Johnson, ARI vs LAR

    RB57: Jordan Wilkins, IND vs TEN

    RB58: Gus Edwards, BAL vs SF

    RB59: Tony Pollard, DAL vs BUF

    RB60: Chase Edmonds, ARI vs LAR

    Week 13 fantasy football running back rankings (non-PPR scoring):

    RB1: Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs WAS

    RB2: Dalvin Cook, MIN @ SEA

    RB3: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs BUF

    RB4: Derrick Henry, TEN @ IND

    RB5: Nick Chubb, CLE @ PIT

    RB6: Josh Jacobs, OAK @ KC

    RB7: Alvin Kamara, NO @ ATL

    RB8: Aaron Jones, GB @ NYG

    RB9: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ @ CIN

    RB10: Leonard Fournette, JAC vs TB

    RB11: Saquon Barkley, NYG vs GB

    RB12: Mark Ingram, BAL vs SF

    RB13: Melvin Gordon, LAC @ DEN

    RB14: Todd Gurley, LAR @ ARI

    RB15: Chris Carson, SEA vs MIN

    RB16: Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs LAC

    RB17: Joe Mixon, CIN vs NYJ

    RB18: Tevin Coleman, SF @ BAL

    RB19: Devin Singletary, BUF @ DAL

    RB20: Miles Sanders, PHI @ MIA

    RB21: David Montgomery, CHI @ DET

    RB22: Bo Scarbrough, DET vs CHI

    RB23: Damien Williams, KC vs OAK

    RB24: Ronald Jones II, TB @ JAC

    RB25: Austin Ekeler, LAC @ DEN

    RB26: Sony Michel, NE @ HOU

    RB27: Jonathan Williams, IND vs TEN

    RB28: Carlos Hyde, HOU vs NE

    RB29: Kenyan Drake, ARI vs LAR

    RB30: Kareem Hunt, CLE @ PIT

    RB31: Derrius Guice, WAS @ CAR

    RB32: Benny Snell Jr., PIT vs CLE

    RB33: Rashaad Penny, SEA vs MIN

    RB34: James White, NE @ HOU

    RB35: Latavius Murray, NO @ ATL

    RB36: Jamaal Williams, GB @ NYG

    RB37: Tarik Cohen, CHI @ DET

    RB38: Adrian Peterson, WAS @ CAR

    RB39: Duke Johnson, HOU vs NE

    RB40: Royce Freeman, DEN vs LAC

    RB41: Jay Ajayi, PHI @ MIA

    RB42: Kalen Ballage, MIA vs PHI

    RB43: Raheem Mostert, SF @ BAL

    RB44: LeSean McCoy, KC vs OAK

    RB45: Jaylen Samuels, PIT vs CLE

    RB46: Brian Hill, ATL vs NO

    RB47: Frank Gore, BUF @ DAL

    RB48: Peyton Barber, TB @ JAC

    RB49: Darrel Williams, KC vs OAK

    RB50: Gus Edwards, BAL vs SF

    RB51: J.D. McKissic, DET vs CHI

    RB52: Qadree Ollison, ATL vs NO

    RB53: Nyheim Hines, IND vs TEN

    RB54: Rex Burkhead, NE @ HOU

    RB55: Jordan Wilkins, IND vs TEN

    RB56: Patrick Laird, MIA vs PHI

    RB57: David Johnson, ARI vs LAR

    RB58: Jeff Wilson, SF @ BAL

    RB59: Giovani Bernard, CIN vs NYJ

    RB60: Tony Pollard, DAL vs BUF

    More Advice From SI Fantasy

    —Our early rankings give the Top 10 at every position for Week 13

    —Jaime Eisner’s waiver wire pickups: Ryan Tannehill, Rashaad Penny and more

    —Frankie Taddeo’s droppables, with some big-name players you shouldn’t feel bad about cutting

    —Bill Enright’s injury report takes a look at who is out how long

    YOU MAY LIKE