Fantasy Football: Week 13 RB Rankings
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
RB Start of the Week: Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles (at MIA)
Sanders has yet to exceed 15 touches, which is exactly what he had last week against the Seahawks. The rookie from Penn State rushed for 63 yards on 12 carries (5.3 YPC) and added three receptions for 23 yards on five targets. In his past seven games, Sanders has at least three receptions six times.
The Dolphins have surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. In addition, the Eagles are nearly double-digit favorites (-9.5) and have the third-highest implied total (27.25) this week, so Sanders and the team’s backs should benefit from a positive game script.
Inactive in Week 12, Jordan Howard still “hasn’t regained strength in his shoulder” and could potentially miss another game. Given the lack of progress with his shoulder and the relatively easy non-conference matchup, it makes sense to give Howard another week of rest to have him back for Weeks 14 to 17 when they have four consecutive NFC East matchups.
RB Sit of the Week: Carlos Hyde, Houston Texans (vs. NE)
Hyde is averaging 15.8 rush attempts per game and he’s on pace for his first-ever 1,000-yard rushing season. That said, Hyde has been a non-factor in the passing game with no receptions in his past five outings.
The Patriots have allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Given that bye weeks are over and his difficult matchup this week, Hyde is a flex play and outside my top-25 fantasy running backs for the week.
Week 13 fantasy football running back rankings (half-PPR scoring):
RB1: Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs WAS
RB2: Dalvin Cook, MIN @ SEA
RB3: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs BUF
RB4: Derrick Henry, TEN @ IND
RB5: Alvin Kamara, NO @ ATL
RB6: Josh Jacobs, OAK @ KC
RB7: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ @ CIN
RB8: Aaron Jones, GB @ NYG
RB9: Nick Chubb, CLE @ PIT
RB10: Saquon Barkley, NYG vs GB
RB11: Leonard Fournette, JAC vs TB
RB12: Melvin Gordon, LAC @ DEN
RB13: Todd Gurley, LAR @ ARI
RB14: Mark Ingram, BAL vs SF
RB15: Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs LAC
RB16: Joe Mixon, CIN vs NYJ
RB17: Chris Carson, SEA vs MIN
RB18: Tevin Coleman, SF @ BAL
RB19: Miles Sanders, PHI @ MIA
RB20: Devin Singletary, BUF @ DAL
RB21: Jonathan Williams, IND vs TEN
RB22: Austin Ekeler, LAC @ DEN
RB23: David Montgomery, CHI @ DET
RB24: Damien Williams, KC vs OAK
RB25: Ronald Jones II, TB @ JAC
RB26: Kenyan Drake, ARI vs LAR
RB27: Sony Michel, NE @ HOU
RB28: Carlos Hyde, HOU vs NE
RB29: Bo Scarbrough, DET vs CHI
RB30: Kareem Hunt, CLE @ PIT
RB31: James White, NE @ HOU
RB32: Benny Snell Jr., PIT vs CLE
RB33: Derrius Guice, WAS @ CAR
RB34: Rashaad Penny, SEA vs MIN
RB35: Tarik Cohen, CHI @ DET
RB36: Jamaal Williams, GB @ NYG
RB37: Latavius Murray, NO @ ATL
RB38: Duke Johnson, HOU vs NE
RB39: Adrian Peterson, WAS @ CAR
RB40: Jaylen Samuels, PIT vs CLE
RB41: Royce Freeman, DEN vs LAC
RB42: Kalen Ballage, MIA vs PHI
RB43: LeSean McCoy, KC vs OAK
RB44: Raheem Mostert, SF @ BAL
RB45: Brian Hill, ATL vs NO
RB46: Jay Ajayi, PHI @ MIA
RB47: Nyheim Hines, IND vs TEN
RB48: Darrel Williams, KC vs OAK
RB49: Frank Gore, BUF @ DAL
RB50: J.D. McKissic, DET vs CHI
RB51: Peyton Barber, TB @ JAC
RB52: Rex Burkhead, NE @ HOU
RB53: Giovani Bernard, CIN vs NYJ
RB54: Patrick Laird, MIA vs PHI
RB55: Qadree Ollison, ATL vs NO
RB56: David Johnson, ARI vs LAR
RB57: Jordan Wilkins, IND vs TEN
RB58: Gus Edwards, BAL vs SF
RB59: Tony Pollard, DAL vs BUF
RB60: Chase Edmonds, ARI vs LAR
Week 13 fantasy football running back rankings (non-PPR scoring):
RB1: Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs WAS
RB2: Dalvin Cook, MIN @ SEA
RB3: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs BUF
RB4: Derrick Henry, TEN @ IND
RB5: Nick Chubb, CLE @ PIT
RB6: Josh Jacobs, OAK @ KC
RB7: Alvin Kamara, NO @ ATL
RB8: Aaron Jones, GB @ NYG
RB9: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ @ CIN
RB10: Leonard Fournette, JAC vs TB
RB11: Saquon Barkley, NYG vs GB
RB12: Mark Ingram, BAL vs SF
RB13: Melvin Gordon, LAC @ DEN
RB14: Todd Gurley, LAR @ ARI
RB15: Chris Carson, SEA vs MIN
RB16: Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs LAC
RB17: Joe Mixon, CIN vs NYJ
RB18: Tevin Coleman, SF @ BAL
RB19: Devin Singletary, BUF @ DAL
RB20: Miles Sanders, PHI @ MIA
RB21: David Montgomery, CHI @ DET
RB22: Bo Scarbrough, DET vs CHI
RB23: Damien Williams, KC vs OAK
RB24: Ronald Jones II, TB @ JAC
RB25: Austin Ekeler, LAC @ DEN
RB26: Sony Michel, NE @ HOU
RB27: Jonathan Williams, IND vs TEN
RB28: Carlos Hyde, HOU vs NE
RB29: Kenyan Drake, ARI vs LAR
RB30: Kareem Hunt, CLE @ PIT
RB31: Derrius Guice, WAS @ CAR
RB32: Benny Snell Jr., PIT vs CLE
RB33: Rashaad Penny, SEA vs MIN
RB34: James White, NE @ HOU
RB35: Latavius Murray, NO @ ATL
RB36: Jamaal Williams, GB @ NYG
RB37: Tarik Cohen, CHI @ DET
RB38: Adrian Peterson, WAS @ CAR
RB39: Duke Johnson, HOU vs NE
RB40: Royce Freeman, DEN vs LAC
RB41: Jay Ajayi, PHI @ MIA
RB42: Kalen Ballage, MIA vs PHI
RB43: Raheem Mostert, SF @ BAL
RB44: LeSean McCoy, KC vs OAK
RB45: Jaylen Samuels, PIT vs CLE
RB46: Brian Hill, ATL vs NO
RB47: Frank Gore, BUF @ DAL
RB48: Peyton Barber, TB @ JAC
RB49: Darrel Williams, KC vs OAK
RB50: Gus Edwards, BAL vs SF
RB51: J.D. McKissic, DET vs CHI
RB52: Qadree Ollison, ATL vs NO
RB53: Nyheim Hines, IND vs TEN
RB54: Rex Burkhead, NE @ HOU
RB55: Jordan Wilkins, IND vs TEN
RB56: Patrick Laird, MIA vs PHI
RB57: David Johnson, ARI vs LAR
RB58: Jeff Wilson, SF @ BAL
RB59: Giovani Bernard, CIN vs NYJ
RB60: Tony Pollard, DAL vs BUF
