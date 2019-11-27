Fantasy Football: Week 13 Kicker Rankings
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, flex and DST.
Week 13 fantasy football kicker rankings:
K1: Harrison Butker, KC vs OAK
K2: Wil Lutz, NO @ ATL
K3: Justin Tucker, BAL vs SF
K4: Greg Zuerlein, LAR @ ARI
K5: Younghoe Koo, ATL vs NO
K6: Michael Badgley, LAC @ DEN
K7: Matt Gay, TB @ JAC
K8: Zane Gonzalez, ARI vs LAR
K9: Mason Crosby, GB @ NYG
K10: Nick Folk, NE @ HOU
K11: Brett Maher, DAL vs BUF
K12: Jake Elliott, PHI @ MIA
K13: Joey Slye, CAR vs WAS
K14: Dan Bailey, MIN @ SEA
K15: Josh Lambo, JAC vs TB
K16: Austin Seibert, CLE @ PIT
K17: Jason Myers, SEA vs MIN
K18: Daniel Carlson, OAK @ KC
K19: Matt Prater, DET vs CHI
K20: Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU vs NE
More Advice From SI Fantasy
—Our early rankings give the Top 10 at every position for Week 13
—Jaime Eisner’s waiver wire pickups: Ryan Tannehill, Rashaad Penny and more
—Frankie Taddeo’s droppables, with some big-name players you shouldn’t feel bad about cutting
—Bill Enright’s injury report takes a look at who is out how long