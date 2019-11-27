Check out Kevin Hanson's top 20 kickers for Week 13 of the 2019 season.

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, flex and DST.

Week 13 fantasy football kicker rankings:

K1: Harrison Butker, KC vs OAK

K2: Wil Lutz, NO @ ATL

K3: Justin Tucker, BAL vs SF

K4: Greg Zuerlein, LAR @ ARI

K5: Younghoe Koo, ATL vs NO

K6: Michael Badgley, LAC @ DEN

K7: Matt Gay, TB @ JAC

K8: Zane Gonzalez, ARI vs LAR

K9: Mason Crosby, GB @ NYG

K10: Nick Folk, NE @ HOU

K11: Brett Maher, DAL vs BUF

K12: Jake Elliott, PHI @ MIA

K13: Joey Slye, CAR vs WAS

K14: Dan Bailey, MIN @ SEA

K15: Josh Lambo, JAC vs TB

K16: Austin Seibert, CLE @ PIT

K17: Jason Myers, SEA vs MIN

K18: Daniel Carlson, OAK @ KC

K19: Matt Prater, DET vs CHI

K20: Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU vs NE

