    Check out Kevin Hanson's top 20 kickers for Week 13 of the 2019 season.
    Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

    Week 13 fantasy football kicker rankings:

    K1: Harrison Butker, KC vs OAK

    K2: Wil Lutz, NO @ ATL

    K3: Justin Tucker, BAL vs SF

    K4: Greg Zuerlein, LAR @ ARI

    K5: Younghoe Koo, ATL vs NO

    K6: Michael Badgley, LAC @ DEN

    K7: Matt Gay, TB @ JAC

    K8: Zane Gonzalez, ARI vs LAR

    K9: Mason Crosby, GB @ NYG

    K10: Nick Folk, NE @ HOU

    K11: Brett Maher, DAL vs BUF

    K12: Jake Elliott, PHI @ MIA

    K13: Joey Slye, CAR vs WAS

    K14: Dan Bailey, MIN @ SEA

    K15: Josh Lambo, JAC vs TB

    K16: Austin Seibert, CLE @ PIT

    K17: Jason Myers, SEA vs MIN

    K18: Daniel Carlson, OAK @ KC

    K19: Matt Prater, DET vs CHI

    K20: Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU vs NE

