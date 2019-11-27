Fantasy Football: Week 13 Defense Rankings
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
Week 13 fantasy football team defense rankings:
DST1: Carolina Panthers, CAR vs WAS
DST2: New York Jets, NYJ @ CIN
DST3: Philadelphia Eagles, PHI @ MIA
DST4: Chicago Bears, CHI @ DET
DST5: Green Bay Packers, GB @ NYG
DST6: New England Patriots, NE @ HOU
DST7: Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT vs CLE
DST8: Los Angeles Chargers, LAC @ DEN
DST9: Baltimore Ravens, BAL vs SF
DST10: Jacksonville Jaguars, JAC vs TB
DST11: New Orleans Saints, NO @ ATL
DST12: Cleveland Browns, CLE @ PIT
DST13: Dallas Cowboys, DAL vs BUF
DST14: Denver Broncos, DEN vs LAC
DST15: Los Angeles Rams, LAR @ ARI
DST16: Buffalo Bills, BUF @ DAL
DST17: Detroit Lions, DET vs CHI
DST18: Tennessee Titans, TEN @ IND
DST19: San Francisco 49ers, SF @ BAL
DST20: Seattle Seahawks, SEA vs MIN
DST21: Washington Redskins, WAS @ CAR
DST22: Indianapolis Colts, IND vs TEN
DST23: Kansas City Chiefs, KC vs OAK
DST24: Minnesota Vikings, MIN @ SEA
DST25: Houston Texans, HOU vs NE
