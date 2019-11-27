Check out Kevin Hanson's top 25 defenses for Week 13 of the 2019 season.

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

Week 13 fantasy football team defense rankings:

DST1: Carolina Panthers, CAR vs WAS

DST2: New York Jets, NYJ @ CIN

DST3: Philadelphia Eagles, PHI @ MIA

DST4: Chicago Bears, CHI @ DET

DST5: Green Bay Packers, GB @ NYG

DST6: New England Patriots, NE @ HOU

DST7: Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT vs CLE

DST8: Los Angeles Chargers, LAC @ DEN

DST9: Baltimore Ravens, BAL vs SF

DST10: Jacksonville Jaguars, JAC vs TB

DST11: New Orleans Saints, NO @ ATL

DST12: Cleveland Browns, CLE @ PIT

DST13: Dallas Cowboys, DAL vs BUF

DST14: Denver Broncos, DEN vs LAC

DST15: Los Angeles Rams, LAR @ ARI

DST16: Buffalo Bills, BUF @ DAL

DST17: Detroit Lions, DET vs CHI

DST18: Tennessee Titans, TEN @ IND

DST19: San Francisco 49ers, SF @ BAL

DST20: Seattle Seahawks, SEA vs MIN

DST21: Washington Redskins, WAS @ CAR

DST22: Indianapolis Colts, IND vs TEN

DST23: Kansas City Chiefs, KC vs OAK

DST24: Minnesota Vikings, MIN @ SEA

DST25: Houston Texans, HOU vs NE

