    Fantasy Football: Week 13 Defense Rankings

    Check out Kevin Hanson's top 25 defenses for Week 13 of the 2019 season.
    Author:
    Publish date:
    Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years. 

    Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, flex and kicker. 

    Week 13 fantasy football team defense rankings:

    DST1: Carolina Panthers, CAR vs WAS

    DST2: New York Jets, NYJ @ CIN

    DST3: Philadelphia Eagles, PHI @ MIA

    DST4: Chicago Bears, CHI @ DET

    DST5: Green Bay Packers, GB @ NYG

    DST6: New England Patriots, NE @ HOU

    DST7: Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT vs CLE

    DST8: Los Angeles Chargers, LAC @ DEN

    DST9: Baltimore Ravens, BAL vs SF

    DST10: Jacksonville Jaguars, JAC vs TB

    DST11: New Orleans Saints, NO @ ATL

    DST12: Cleveland Browns, CLE @ PIT

    DST13: Dallas Cowboys, DAL vs BUF

    DST14: Denver Broncos, DEN vs LAC

    DST15: Los Angeles Rams, LAR @ ARI

    DST16: Buffalo Bills, BUF @ DAL

    DST17: Detroit Lions, DET vs CHI

    DST18: Tennessee Titans, TEN @ IND

    DST19: San Francisco 49ers, SF @ BAL

    DST20: Seattle Seahawks, SEA vs MIN

    DST21: Washington Redskins, WAS @ CAR

    DST22: Indianapolis Colts, IND vs TEN

    DST23: Kansas City Chiefs, KC vs OAK

    DST24: Minnesota Vikings, MIN @ SEA

    DST25: Houston Texans, HOU vs NE

