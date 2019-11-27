Fantasy Football: Week 13 WR Rankings
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
WR Start of the Week: DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins (vs. PHI)
With Preston Williams out for the season and missing each of the past three games, DeVante Parker has double-digit targets in three consecutive games. In fact, Parker has been incredibly consistent all season.
Parker now has 55-plus yards in six consecutive games and eight of his past nine. In the game that he fell short of the 55-yard mark, he scored a touchdown so he has 55-plus yards and/or a touchdown in nine consecutive games. During that nine-game span (Weeks 3 to 12), Parker has scored the 19th-most fantasy points among wide receivers.
While the Eagles secondary has been playing better, they have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. Given that the Dolphins are nearly 10-point underdogs, Parker has a decent chance to approach double-digit targets once again.
WR Sit of the Week: Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens (vs. SF)
The Lamar Jackson-led Ravens offense has been firing on all cylinders lately. Even though Jackson threw only 20 pass attempts on Monday Night Football, five of those 20 attempts went for touchdowns and Marquise Brown caught two of them.
Scoring twice obviously makes for a productive fantasy outing, but the rest of his stat line—five catches for 42 yards—is much less impressive. Over his past seven games, Brown has reached the 50-yard mark only once (Week 10 against CIN).
While the Ravens seem unstoppable lately, the 49ers have one of the league’s best defenses. On Sunday night, they stymied Aaron Rodgers, who completed 20-of-34 for only 104 yards (3.06 Y/A) and a touchdown. The 49ers have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season.
Week 13 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (half-PPR scoring):
WR1: Michael Thomas, NO @ ATL
WR2: Tyreek Hill, KC vs OAK
WR3: Chris Godwin, TB @ JAC
WR4: Mike Evans, TB @ JAC
WR5: Davante Adams, GB @ NYG
WR6: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs NE
WR7: Julian Edelman, NE @ HOU
WR8: D.J. Chark, JAC vs TB
WR9: Cooper Kupp, LAR @ ARI
WR10: Tyler Lockett, SEA vs MIN
WR11: D.J. Moore, CAR vs WAS
WR12: Julio Jones, ATL vs NO
WR13: Calvin Ridley, ATL vs NO
WR14: Stefon Diggs, MIN @ SEA
WR15: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ PIT
WR16: Keenan Allen, LAC @ DEN
WR17: Allen Robinson, CHI @ DET
WR18: Amari Cooper, DAL vs BUF
WR19: T.Y. Hilton, IND vs TEN
WR20: John Brown, BUF @ DAL
WR21: Jarvis Landry, CLE @ PIT
WR22: Adam Thielen, MIN @ SEA
WR23: Devante Parker, MIA vs PHI
WR24: Courtland Sutton, DEN vs LAC
WR25: Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ CIN
WR26: Michael Gallup, DAL vs BUF
WR27: Robert Woods, LAR @ ARI
WR28: Sammy Watkins, KC vs OAK
WR29: D.K. Metcalf, SEA vs MIN
WR30: Tyler Boyd, CIN vs NYJ
WR31: Kenny Golladay, DET vs CHI
WR32: Deebo Samuel, SF @ BAL
WR33: Christian Kirk, ARI vs LAR
WR34: Terry McLaurin, WAS @ CAR
WR35: Dede Westbrook, JAC vs TB
WR36: Tyrell Williams, OAK @ KC
WR37: Will Fuller, HOU vs NE
WR38: Brandin Cooks, LAR @ ARI
WR39: Marvin Jones, DET vs CHI
WR40: Emmanuel Sanders, SF @ BAL
WR41: Curtis Samuel, CAR vs WAS
WR42: Marquise Brown, BAL vs SF
WR43: Golden Tate, NYG vs GB
WR44: Robby Anderson, NYJ @ CIN
WR45: Sterling Shepard, NYG vs GB
WR46: Chris Conley, JAC vs TB
WR47: James Washington, PIT vs CLE
WR48: Randall Cobb, DAL vs BUF
WR49: Mike Williams, LAC @ DEN
WR50: A.J. Brown, TEN @ IND
WR51: Alshon Jeffery, PHI @ MIA
WR52: Demaryius Thomas, NYJ @ CIN
WR53: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs LAR
WR54: Kenny Stills, HOU vs NE
WR55: Darius Slayton, NYG vs GB
WR56: Russell Gage, ATL vs NO
WR57: Cole Beasley, BUF @ DAL
WR58: Allen Hurns, MIA vs PHI
WR59: Auden Tate, CIN vs NYJ
WR60: Diontae Johnson, PIT vs CLE
WR61: Ted Ginn, NO @ ATL
WR62: Anthony Miller, CHI @ DET
WR63: Corey Davis, TEN @ IND
WR64: Josh Gordon, SEA vs MIN
WR65: Allen Lazard, GB @ NYG
WR66: N'Keal Harry, NE @ HOU
WR67: Zach Pascal, IND vs TEN
WR68: Phillip Dorsett, NE @ HOU
WR69: Danny Amendola, DET vs CHI
WR70: Tim Patrick, DEN vs LAC
Week 13 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (non-PPR scoring):
WR1: Michael Thomas, NO @ ATL
WR2: Tyreek Hill, KC vs OAK
WR3: Chris Godwin, TB @ JAC
WR4: Mike Evans, TB @ JAC
WR5: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs NE
WR6: Davante Adams, GB @ NYG
WR7: Tyler Lockett, SEA vs MIN
WR8: D.J. Chark, JAC vs TB
WR9: Cooper Kupp, LAR @ ARI
WR10: Julian Edelman, NE @ HOU
WR11: D.J. Moore, CAR vs WAS
WR12: Julio Jones, ATL vs NO
WR13: Calvin Ridley, ATL vs NO
WR14: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ PIT
WR15: Keenan Allen, LAC @ DEN
WR16: Stefon Diggs, MIN @ SEA
WR17: T.Y. Hilton, IND vs TEN
WR18: Allen Robinson, CHI @ DET
WR19: Amari Cooper, DAL vs BUF
WR20: John Brown, BUF @ DAL
WR21: Jarvis Landry, CLE @ PIT
WR22: Adam Thielen, MIN @ SEA
WR23: Courtland Sutton, DEN vs LAC
WR24: Michael Gallup, DAL vs BUF
WR25: Robert Woods, LAR @ ARI
WR26: D.K. Metcalf, SEA vs MIN
WR27: Sammy Watkins, KC vs OAK
WR28: Devante Parker, MIA vs PHI
WR29: Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ CIN
WR30: Kenny Golladay, DET vs CHI
WR31: Tyler Boyd, CIN vs NYJ
WR32: Deebo Samuel, SF @ BAL
WR33: Christian Kirk, ARI vs LAR
WR34: Will Fuller, HOU vs NE
WR35: Terry McLaurin, WAS @ CAR
WR36: Brandin Cooks, LAR @ ARI
WR37: Tyrell Williams, OAK @ KC
WR38: Marvin Jones, DET vs CHI
WR39: Dede Westbrook, JAC vs TB
WR40: Curtis Samuel, CAR vs WAS
WR41: Marquise Brown, BAL vs SF
WR42: Emmanuel Sanders, SF @ BAL
WR43: Robby Anderson, NYJ @ CIN
WR44: Mike Williams, LAC @ DEN
WR45: James Washington, PIT vs CLE
WR46: Sterling Shepard, NYG vs GB
WR47: Golden Tate, NYG vs GB
WR48: Chris Conley, JAC vs TB
WR49: Alshon Jeffery, PHI @ MIA
WR50: A.J. Brown, TEN @ IND
WR51: Randall Cobb, DAL vs BUF
WR52: Kenny Stills, HOU vs NE
WR53: Demaryius Thomas, NYJ @ CIN
WR54: Darius Slayton, NYG vs GB
WR55: Russell Gage, ATL vs NO
WR56: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs LAR
WR57: Allen Hurns, MIA vs PHI
WR58: Ted Ginn, NO @ ATL
WR59: Cole Beasley, BUF @ DAL
WR60: Auden Tate, CIN vs NYJ
WR61: Josh Gordon, SEA vs MIN
WR62: Diontae Johnson, PIT vs CLE
WR63: Anthony Miller, CHI @ DET
WR64: Corey Davis, TEN @ IND
WR65: N'Keal Harry, NE @ HOU
WR66: Allen Lazard, GB @ NYG
WR67: Phillip Dorsett, NE @ HOU
WR68: Zach Pascal, IND vs TEN
WR69: Tim Patrick, DEN vs LAC
WR70: Mecole Hardman, KC vs OAK
