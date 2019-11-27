Check out Kevin Hanson's top 70 wide receivers for Week 13 of the 2019 season.

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, TE, flex, DST and kicker.

WR Start of the Week: DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins (vs. PHI)

With Preston Williams out for the season and missing each of the past three games, DeVante Parker has double-digit targets in three consecutive games. In fact, Parker has been incredibly consistent all season.

Parker now has 55-plus yards in six consecutive games and eight of his past nine. In the game that he fell short of the 55-yard mark, he scored a touchdown so he has 55-plus yards and/or a touchdown in nine consecutive games. During that nine-game span (Weeks 3 to 12), Parker has scored the 19th-most fantasy points among wide receivers.

While the Eagles secondary has been playing better, they have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. Given that the Dolphins are nearly 10-point underdogs, Parker has a decent chance to approach double-digit targets once again.

WR Sit of the Week: Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens (vs. SF)

The Lamar Jackson-led Ravens offense has been firing on all cylinders lately. Even though Jackson threw only 20 pass attempts on Monday Night Football, five of those 20 attempts went for touchdowns and Marquise Brown caught two of them.

Scoring twice obviously makes for a productive fantasy outing, but the rest of his stat line—five catches for 42 yards—is much less impressive. Over his past seven games, Brown has reached the 50-yard mark only once (Week 10 against CIN).

While the Ravens seem unstoppable lately, the 49ers have one of the league’s best defenses. On Sunday night, they stymied Aaron Rodgers, who completed 20-of-34 for only 104 yards (3.06 Y/A) and a touchdown. The 49ers have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season.

Week 13 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (half-PPR scoring):

WR1: Michael Thomas, NO @ ATL

WR2: Tyreek Hill, KC vs OAK

WR3: Chris Godwin, TB @ JAC

WR4: Mike Evans, TB @ JAC

WR5: Davante Adams, GB @ NYG

WR6: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs NE

WR7: Julian Edelman, NE @ HOU

WR8: D.J. Chark, JAC vs TB

WR9: Cooper Kupp, LAR @ ARI

WR10: Tyler Lockett, SEA vs MIN

WR11: D.J. Moore, CAR vs WAS

WR12: Julio Jones, ATL vs NO

WR13: Calvin Ridley, ATL vs NO

WR14: Stefon Diggs, MIN @ SEA

WR15: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ PIT

WR16: Keenan Allen, LAC @ DEN

WR17: Allen Robinson, CHI @ DET

WR18: Amari Cooper, DAL vs BUF

WR19: T.Y. Hilton, IND vs TEN

WR20: John Brown, BUF @ DAL

WR21: Jarvis Landry, CLE @ PIT

WR22: Adam Thielen, MIN @ SEA

WR23: Devante Parker, MIA vs PHI

WR24: Courtland Sutton, DEN vs LAC

WR25: Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ CIN

WR26: Michael Gallup, DAL vs BUF

WR27: Robert Woods, LAR @ ARI

WR28: Sammy Watkins, KC vs OAK

WR29: D.K. Metcalf, SEA vs MIN

WR30: Tyler Boyd, CIN vs NYJ

WR31: Kenny Golladay, DET vs CHI

WR32: Deebo Samuel, SF @ BAL

WR33: Christian Kirk, ARI vs LAR

WR34: Terry McLaurin, WAS @ CAR

WR35: Dede Westbrook, JAC vs TB

WR36: Tyrell Williams, OAK @ KC

WR37: Will Fuller, HOU vs NE

WR38: Brandin Cooks, LAR @ ARI

WR39: Marvin Jones, DET vs CHI

WR40: Emmanuel Sanders, SF @ BAL

WR41: Curtis Samuel, CAR vs WAS

WR42: Marquise Brown, BAL vs SF

WR43: Golden Tate, NYG vs GB

WR44: Robby Anderson, NYJ @ CIN

WR45: Sterling Shepard, NYG vs GB

WR46: Chris Conley, JAC vs TB

WR47: James Washington, PIT vs CLE

WR48: Randall Cobb, DAL vs BUF

WR49: Mike Williams, LAC @ DEN

WR50: A.J. Brown, TEN @ IND

WR51: Alshon Jeffery, PHI @ MIA

WR52: Demaryius Thomas, NYJ @ CIN

WR53: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs LAR

WR54: Kenny Stills, HOU vs NE

WR55: Darius Slayton, NYG vs GB

WR56: Russell Gage, ATL vs NO

WR57: Cole Beasley, BUF @ DAL

WR58: Allen Hurns, MIA vs PHI

WR59: Auden Tate, CIN vs NYJ

WR60: Diontae Johnson, PIT vs CLE

WR61: Ted Ginn, NO @ ATL

WR62: Anthony Miller, CHI @ DET

WR63: Corey Davis, TEN @ IND

WR64: Josh Gordon, SEA vs MIN

WR65: Allen Lazard, GB @ NYG

WR66: N'Keal Harry, NE @ HOU

WR67: Zach Pascal, IND vs TEN

WR68: Phillip Dorsett, NE @ HOU

WR69: Danny Amendola, DET vs CHI

WR70: Tim Patrick, DEN vs LAC

Week 13 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (non-PPR scoring):

WR1: Michael Thomas, NO @ ATL

WR2: Tyreek Hill, KC vs OAK

WR3: Chris Godwin, TB @ JAC

WR4: Mike Evans, TB @ JAC

WR5: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs NE

WR6: Davante Adams, GB @ NYG

WR7: Tyler Lockett, SEA vs MIN

WR8: D.J. Chark, JAC vs TB

WR9: Cooper Kupp, LAR @ ARI

WR10: Julian Edelman, NE @ HOU

WR11: D.J. Moore, CAR vs WAS

WR12: Julio Jones, ATL vs NO

WR13: Calvin Ridley, ATL vs NO

WR14: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ PIT

WR15: Keenan Allen, LAC @ DEN

WR16: Stefon Diggs, MIN @ SEA

WR17: T.Y. Hilton, IND vs TEN

WR18: Allen Robinson, CHI @ DET

WR19: Amari Cooper, DAL vs BUF

WR20: John Brown, BUF @ DAL

WR21: Jarvis Landry, CLE @ PIT

WR22: Adam Thielen, MIN @ SEA

WR23: Courtland Sutton, DEN vs LAC

WR24: Michael Gallup, DAL vs BUF

WR25: Robert Woods, LAR @ ARI

WR26: D.K. Metcalf, SEA vs MIN

WR27: Sammy Watkins, KC vs OAK

WR28: Devante Parker, MIA vs PHI

WR29: Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ CIN

WR30: Kenny Golladay, DET vs CHI

WR31: Tyler Boyd, CIN vs NYJ

WR32: Deebo Samuel, SF @ BAL

WR33: Christian Kirk, ARI vs LAR

WR34: Will Fuller, HOU vs NE

WR35: Terry McLaurin, WAS @ CAR

WR36: Brandin Cooks, LAR @ ARI

WR37: Tyrell Williams, OAK @ KC

WR38: Marvin Jones, DET vs CHI

WR39: Dede Westbrook, JAC vs TB

WR40: Curtis Samuel, CAR vs WAS

WR41: Marquise Brown, BAL vs SF

WR42: Emmanuel Sanders, SF @ BAL

WR43: Robby Anderson, NYJ @ CIN

WR44: Mike Williams, LAC @ DEN

WR45: James Washington, PIT vs CLE

WR46: Sterling Shepard, NYG vs GB

WR47: Golden Tate, NYG vs GB

WR48: Chris Conley, JAC vs TB

WR49: Alshon Jeffery, PHI @ MIA

WR50: A.J. Brown, TEN @ IND

WR51: Randall Cobb, DAL vs BUF

WR52: Kenny Stills, HOU vs NE

WR53: Demaryius Thomas, NYJ @ CIN

WR54: Darius Slayton, NYG vs GB

WR55: Russell Gage, ATL vs NO

WR56: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs LAR

WR57: Allen Hurns, MIA vs PHI

WR58: Ted Ginn, NO @ ATL

WR59: Cole Beasley, BUF @ DAL

WR60: Auden Tate, CIN vs NYJ

WR61: Josh Gordon, SEA vs MIN

WR62: Diontae Johnson, PIT vs CLE

WR63: Anthony Miller, CHI @ DET

WR64: Corey Davis, TEN @ IND

WR65: N'Keal Harry, NE @ HOU

WR66: Allen Lazard, GB @ NYG

WR67: Phillip Dorsett, NE @ HOU

WR68: Zach Pascal, IND vs TEN

WR69: Tim Patrick, DEN vs LAC

WR70: Mecole Hardman, KC vs OAK

