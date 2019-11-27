    Fantasy Football: Week 13 WR Rankings

    Check out Kevin Hanson's top 70 wide receivers for Week 13 of the 2019 season.
    Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

    WR Start of the Week: DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins (vs. PHI)

    With Preston Williams out for the season and missing each of the past three games, DeVante Parker has double-digit targets in three consecutive games. In fact, Parker has been incredibly consistent all season.

    Parker now has 55-plus yards in six consecutive games and eight of his past nine. In the game that he fell short of the 55-yard mark, he scored a touchdown so he has 55-plus yards and/or a touchdown in nine consecutive games. During that nine-game span (Weeks 3 to 12), Parker has scored the 19th-most fantasy points among wide receivers.

    While the Eagles secondary has been playing better, they have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. Given that the Dolphins are nearly 10-point underdogs, Parker has a decent chance to approach double-digit targets once again.

    WR Sit of the Week: Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens (vs. SF)

    The Lamar Jackson-led Ravens offense has been firing on all cylinders lately. Even though Jackson threw only 20 pass attempts on Monday Night Football, five of those 20 attempts went for touchdowns and Marquise Brown caught two of them.

    Scoring twice obviously makes for a productive fantasy outing, but the rest of his stat line—five catches for 42 yards—is much less impressive. Over his past seven games, Brown has reached the 50-yard mark only once (Week 10 against CIN).

    While the Ravens seem unstoppable lately, the 49ers have one of the league’s best defenses. On Sunday night, they stymied Aaron Rodgers, who completed 20-of-34 for only 104 yards (3.06 Y/A) and a touchdown. The 49ers have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season.

    Week 13 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (half-PPR scoring):

    WR1: Michael Thomas, NO @ ATL

    WR2: Tyreek Hill, KC vs OAK

    WR3: Chris Godwin, TB @ JAC

    WR4: Mike Evans, TB @ JAC

    WR5: Davante Adams, GB @ NYG

    WR6: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs NE

    WR7: Julian Edelman, NE @ HOU

    WR8: D.J. Chark, JAC vs TB

    WR9: Cooper Kupp, LAR @ ARI

    WR10: Tyler Lockett, SEA vs MIN

    WR11: D.J. Moore, CAR vs WAS

    WR12: Julio Jones, ATL vs NO

    WR13: Calvin Ridley, ATL vs NO

    WR14: Stefon Diggs, MIN @ SEA

    WR15: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ PIT

    WR16: Keenan Allen, LAC @ DEN

    WR17: Allen Robinson, CHI @ DET

    WR18: Amari Cooper, DAL vs BUF

    WR19: T.Y. Hilton, IND vs TEN

    WR20: John Brown, BUF @ DAL

    WR21: Jarvis Landry, CLE @ PIT

    WR22: Adam Thielen, MIN @ SEA

    WR23: Devante Parker, MIA vs PHI

    WR24: Courtland Sutton, DEN vs LAC

    WR25: Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ CIN

    WR26: Michael Gallup, DAL vs BUF

    WR27: Robert Woods, LAR @ ARI

    WR28: Sammy Watkins, KC vs OAK

    WR29: D.K. Metcalf, SEA vs MIN

    WR30: Tyler Boyd, CIN vs NYJ

    WR31: Kenny Golladay, DET vs CHI

    WR32: Deebo Samuel, SF @ BAL

    WR33: Christian Kirk, ARI vs LAR

    WR34: Terry McLaurin, WAS @ CAR

    WR35: Dede Westbrook, JAC vs TB

    WR36: Tyrell Williams, OAK @ KC

    WR37: Will Fuller, HOU vs NE

    WR38: Brandin Cooks, LAR @ ARI

    WR39: Marvin Jones, DET vs CHI

    WR40: Emmanuel Sanders, SF @ BAL

    WR41: Curtis Samuel, CAR vs WAS

    WR42: Marquise Brown, BAL vs SF

    WR43: Golden Tate, NYG vs GB

    WR44: Robby Anderson, NYJ @ CIN

    WR45: Sterling Shepard, NYG vs GB

    WR46: Chris Conley, JAC vs TB

    WR47: James Washington, PIT vs CLE

    WR48: Randall Cobb, DAL vs BUF

    WR49: Mike Williams, LAC @ DEN

    WR50: A.J. Brown, TEN @ IND

    WR51: Alshon Jeffery, PHI @ MIA

    WR52: Demaryius Thomas, NYJ @ CIN

    WR53: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs LAR

    WR54: Kenny Stills, HOU vs NE

    WR55: Darius Slayton, NYG vs GB

    WR56: Russell Gage, ATL vs NO

    WR57: Cole Beasley, BUF @ DAL

    WR58: Allen Hurns, MIA vs PHI

    WR59: Auden Tate, CIN vs NYJ

    WR60: Diontae Johnson, PIT vs CLE

    WR61: Ted Ginn, NO @ ATL

    WR62: Anthony Miller, CHI @ DET

    WR63: Corey Davis, TEN @ IND

    WR64: Josh Gordon, SEA vs MIN

    WR65: Allen Lazard, GB @ NYG

    WR66: N'Keal Harry, NE @ HOU

    WR67: Zach Pascal, IND vs TEN

    WR68: Phillip Dorsett, NE @ HOU

    WR69: Danny Amendola, DET vs CHI

    WR70: Tim Patrick, DEN vs LAC

    Week 13 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (non-PPR scoring):

    WR1: Michael Thomas, NO @ ATL

    WR2: Tyreek Hill, KC vs OAK

    WR3: Chris Godwin, TB @ JAC

    WR4: Mike Evans, TB @ JAC

    WR5: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs NE

    WR6: Davante Adams, GB @ NYG

    WR7: Tyler Lockett, SEA vs MIN

    WR8: D.J. Chark, JAC vs TB

    WR9: Cooper Kupp, LAR @ ARI

    WR10: Julian Edelman, NE @ HOU

    WR11: D.J. Moore, CAR vs WAS

    WR12: Julio Jones, ATL vs NO

    WR13: Calvin Ridley, ATL vs NO

    WR14: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ PIT

    WR15: Keenan Allen, LAC @ DEN

    WR16: Stefon Diggs, MIN @ SEA

    WR17: T.Y. Hilton, IND vs TEN

    WR18: Allen Robinson, CHI @ DET

    WR19: Amari Cooper, DAL vs BUF

    WR20: John Brown, BUF @ DAL

    WR21: Jarvis Landry, CLE @ PIT

    WR22: Adam Thielen, MIN @ SEA

    WR23: Courtland Sutton, DEN vs LAC

    WR24: Michael Gallup, DAL vs BUF

    WR25: Robert Woods, LAR @ ARI

    WR26: D.K. Metcalf, SEA vs MIN

    WR27: Sammy Watkins, KC vs OAK

    WR28: Devante Parker, MIA vs PHI

    WR29: Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ CIN

    WR30: Kenny Golladay, DET vs CHI

    WR31: Tyler Boyd, CIN vs NYJ

    WR32: Deebo Samuel, SF @ BAL

    WR33: Christian Kirk, ARI vs LAR

    WR34: Will Fuller, HOU vs NE

    WR35: Terry McLaurin, WAS @ CAR

    WR36: Brandin Cooks, LAR @ ARI

    WR37: Tyrell Williams, OAK @ KC

    WR38: Marvin Jones, DET vs CHI

    WR39: Dede Westbrook, JAC vs TB

    WR40: Curtis Samuel, CAR vs WAS

    WR41: Marquise Brown, BAL vs SF

    WR42: Emmanuel Sanders, SF @ BAL

    WR43: Robby Anderson, NYJ @ CIN

    WR44: Mike Williams, LAC @ DEN

    WR45: James Washington, PIT vs CLE

    WR46: Sterling Shepard, NYG vs GB

    WR47: Golden Tate, NYG vs GB

    WR48: Chris Conley, JAC vs TB

    WR49: Alshon Jeffery, PHI @ MIA

    WR50: A.J. Brown, TEN @ IND

    WR51: Randall Cobb, DAL vs BUF

    WR52: Kenny Stills, HOU vs NE

    WR53: Demaryius Thomas, NYJ @ CIN

    WR54: Darius Slayton, NYG vs GB

    WR55: Russell Gage, ATL vs NO

    WR56: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs LAR

    WR57: Allen Hurns, MIA vs PHI

    WR58: Ted Ginn, NO @ ATL

    WR59: Cole Beasley, BUF @ DAL

    WR60: Auden Tate, CIN vs NYJ

    WR61: Josh Gordon, SEA vs MIN

    WR62: Diontae Johnson, PIT vs CLE

    WR63: Anthony Miller, CHI @ DET

    WR64: Corey Davis, TEN @ IND

    WR65: N'Keal Harry, NE @ HOU

    WR66: Allen Lazard, GB @ NYG

    WR67: Phillip Dorsett, NE @ HOU

    WR68: Zach Pascal, IND vs TEN

    WR69: Tim Patrick, DEN vs LAC

    WR70: Mecole Hardman, KC vs OAK

