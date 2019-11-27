Fantasy Football: Week 13 QB Rankings
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
QB Start of the Week: Sam Darnold, New York Jets (at CIN)
Arguably the best streamer of the week, Sam Darnold was listed as a target in my early waiver-wire post on Sunday night. As of this writing (Tuesday evening), the Jets quarterback is still available in 60% of Yahoo! leagues and a top-12 fantasy quarterback in my rankings.
Darnold completed 20-of-29 for 315 yards and two touchdowns and added 16 rushing yards and another score against the Raiders on Sunday. Over the past three weeks, he’s scored more than 21 fantasy points every week and accounted for nine total touchdowns—seven passing and two rushing.
While the second-year quarterback has had some soft matchups over the past month, the matchups are just as good, if not better, this week (Cincinnati) and next (Miami). The winless Bengals have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. No team has allowed more yards per pass attempt than the Bengals (9.0).
QB Sit of the Week: Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (at DEN)
Over the past two weeks, Philip Rivers has completed less than 55% of his pass attempts, his two lowest this season, and thrown a combined seven interceptions. Unfortunately, the likelihood for a bounce-back performance this week is low.
Rivers will head to Mile High in Week 13 for a matchup against the Broncos, who have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. In his first matchup against the Broncos this year, Rivers threw it 48 times for only 211 yards (4.4 Y/A), no touchdowns and two interceptions.
Now that bye weeks are over, Rivers is outside my top-20 fantasy quarterbacks for the week.
Week 13 fantasy football quarterback rankings:
QB1: Patrick Mahomes, KC vs OAK
QB2: Lamar Jackson, BAL vs SF
QB3: Drew Brees, NO @ ATL
QB4: Russell Wilson, SEA vs MIN
QB5: Aaron Rodgers, GB @ NYG
QB6: Kyler Murray, ARI vs LAR
QB7: Matt Ryan, ATL vs NO
QB8: Jameis Winston, TB @ JAC
QB9: Dak Prescott, DAL vs BUF
QB10: Deshaun Watson, HOU vs NE
QB11: Sam Darnold, NYJ @ CIN
QB12: Tom Brady, NE @ HOU
QB13: Josh Allen, BUF @ DAL
QB14: Nick Foles, JAC vs TB
QB15: Carson Wentz, PHI @ MIA
QB16: Kirk Cousins, MIN @ SEA
QB17: Jared Goff, LAR @ ARI
QB18: Derek Carr, OAK @ KC
QB19: Jimmy Garoppolo, SF @ BAL
QB20: Baker Mayfield, CLE @ PIT
QB21: Ryan Tannehill, TEN @ IND
QB22: Jacoby Brissett, IND vs TEN
QB23: Philip Rivers, LAC @ DEN
QB24: Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA vs PHI
QB25: Andy Dalton, CIN vs NYJ
