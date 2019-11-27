Check out Kevin Hanson's top 25 quarterbacks for Week 13 of the 2019 season.

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

QB Start of the Week: Sam Darnold, New York Jets (at CIN)

Arguably the best streamer of the week, Sam Darnold was listed as a target in my early waiver-wire post on Sunday night. As of this writing (Tuesday evening), the Jets quarterback is still available in 60% of Yahoo! leagues and a top-12 fantasy quarterback in my rankings.

Darnold completed 20-of-29 for 315 yards and two touchdowns and added 16 rushing yards and another score against the Raiders on Sunday. Over the past three weeks, he’s scored more than 21 fantasy points every week and accounted for nine total touchdowns—seven passing and two rushing.

While the second-year quarterback has had some soft matchups over the past month, the matchups are just as good, if not better, this week (Cincinnati) and next (Miami). The winless Bengals have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. No team has allowed more yards per pass attempt than the Bengals (9.0).

QB Sit of the Week: Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (at DEN)

Over the past two weeks, Philip Rivers has completed less than 55% of his pass attempts, his two lowest this season, and thrown a combined seven interceptions. Unfortunately, the likelihood for a bounce-back performance this week is low.

Rivers will head to Mile High in Week 13 for a matchup against the Broncos, who have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. In his first matchup against the Broncos this year, Rivers threw it 48 times for only 211 yards (4.4 Y/A), no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Now that bye weeks are over, Rivers is outside my top-20 fantasy quarterbacks for the week.

Week 13 fantasy football quarterback rankings:

QB1: Patrick Mahomes, KC vs OAK

QB2: Lamar Jackson, BAL vs SF

QB3: Drew Brees, NO @ ATL

QB4: Russell Wilson, SEA vs MIN

QB5: Aaron Rodgers, GB @ NYG

QB6: Kyler Murray, ARI vs LAR

QB7: Matt Ryan, ATL vs NO

QB8: Jameis Winston, TB @ JAC

QB9: Dak Prescott, DAL vs BUF

QB10: Deshaun Watson, HOU vs NE

QB11: Sam Darnold, NYJ @ CIN

QB12: Tom Brady, NE @ HOU

QB13: Josh Allen, BUF @ DAL

QB14: Nick Foles, JAC vs TB

QB15: Carson Wentz, PHI @ MIA

QB16: Kirk Cousins, MIN @ SEA

QB17: Jared Goff, LAR @ ARI

QB18: Derek Carr, OAK @ KC

QB19: Jimmy Garoppolo, SF @ BAL

QB20: Baker Mayfield, CLE @ PIT

QB21: Ryan Tannehill, TEN @ IND

QB22: Jacoby Brissett, IND vs TEN

QB23: Philip Rivers, LAC @ DEN

QB24: Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA vs PHI

QB25: Andy Dalton, CIN vs NYJ

