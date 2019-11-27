Fantasy Football: Week 13 TE Rankings
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
TE Start of the Week: Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints (at ATL)
Cook got off to a slow start this season with a combined eight catches for 90 scoreless yards in his first four games as a Saint. Since then, however, he has been much more productive.
Cook had six catches for a season-high 99 yards and a touchdown against the Panthers last week. The 32-year-old tight end has now scored in back-to-back games and in four of his past five. The one game in which he did not score over his past five outings was against Atlanta in Week 10. In that game, however, Cook had a season-high 10 targets and finished with six catches for 74 yards.
The Saints have the second-highest implied total of the week. There’s greater than a 50% chance that Cook extends his touchdown streak to three games this week.
TE Sit of the Week: Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers (at NYG)
It was a tough matchup against the 49ers, but Jimmy Graham managed just one catch for seven yards on two targets in Week 12. Over his past four games, Graham has failed to exceed 20 receiving yards in all but one game.
The Giants have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. While they haven’t exactly faced the who’s who of tight ends this season, the Giants have allowed only two players at the position to reach the 50-yard mark—O.J. Howard (66) and Jason Witten (58).
Week 13 fantasy football tight end rankings (half-PPR scoring):
TE1: Travis Kelce, KC vs OAK
TE2: Zach Ertz, PHI @ MIA
TE3: George Kittle, SF @ BAL
TE4: Hunter Henry, LAC @ DEN
TE5: Darren Waller, OAK @ KC
TE6: Jared Cook, NO @ ATL
TE7: Mark Andrews, BAL vs SF
TE8: Greg Olsen, CAR vs WAS
TE9: Ryan Griffin, NYJ @ CIN
TE10: Dallas Goedert, PHI @ MIA
TE11: Gerald Everett, LAR @ ARI
TE12: Jacob Hollister, SEA vs MIN
TE13: Jack Doyle, IND vs TEN
TE14: Kyle Rudolph, MIN @ SEA
TE15: Noah Fant, DEN vs LAC
TE16: Vance McDonald, PIT vs CLE
TE17: Mike Gesicki, MIA vs PHI
TE18: T.J. Hockenson, DET vs CHI
TE19: Darren Fells, HOU vs NE
TE20: Jason Witten, DAL vs BUF
TE21: Tyler Higbee, LAR @ ARI
TE22: David Njoku, CLE @ PIT
TE23: Dawson Knox, BUF @ DAL
TE24: Cameron Brate, TB @ JAC
TE25: Jimmy Graham, GB @ NYG
TE26: Irv Smith Jr., MIN @ SEA
TE27: Tyler Eifert, CIN vs NYJ
TE28: Jonnu Smith, TEN @ IND
TE29: O.J. Howard, TB @ JAC
TE30: Benjamin Watson, NE @ HOU
Week 13 fantasy football tight end rankings (non-PPR scoring):
TE1: Travis Kelce, KC vs OAK
TE2: Zach Ertz, PHI @ MIA
TE3: George Kittle, SF @ BAL
TE4: Hunter Henry, LAC @ DEN
TE5: Jared Cook, NO @ ATL
TE6: Darren Waller, OAK @ KC
TE7: Mark Andrews, BAL vs SF
TE8: Greg Olsen, CAR vs WAS
TE9: Dallas Goedert, PHI @ MIA
TE10: Gerald Everett, LAR @ ARI
TE11: Ryan Griffin, NYJ @ CIN
TE12: Noah Fant, DEN vs LAC
TE13: Jacob Hollister, SEA vs MIN
TE14: Kyle Rudolph, MIN @ SEA
TE15: Vance McDonald, PIT vs CLE
TE16: Jack Doyle, IND vs TEN
TE17: Darren Fells, HOU vs NE
TE18: T.J. Hockenson, DET vs CHI
TE19: Mike Gesicki, MIA vs PHI
TE20: Tyler Higbee, LAR @ ARI
TE21: Jason Witten, DAL vs BUF
TE22: David Njoku, CLE @ PIT
TE23: Cameron Brate, TB @ JAC
TE24: Dawson Knox, BUF @ DAL
TE25: Jimmy Graham, GB @ NYG
TE26: Tyler Eifert, CIN vs NYJ
TE27: Irv Smith Jr., MIN @ SEA
TE28: O.J. Howard, TB @ JAC
TE29: Jonnu Smith, TEN @ IND
TE30: Benjamin Watson, NE @ HOU
