Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

TE Start of the Week: Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints (at ATL)

Cook got off to a slow start this season with a combined eight catches for 90 scoreless yards in his first four games as a Saint. Since then, however, he has been much more productive.

Cook had six catches for a season-high 99 yards and a touchdown against the Panthers last week. The 32-year-old tight end has now scored in back-to-back games and in four of his past five. The one game in which he did not score over his past five outings was against Atlanta in Week 10. In that game, however, Cook had a season-high 10 targets and finished with six catches for 74 yards.

The Saints have the second-highest implied total of the week. There’s greater than a 50% chance that Cook extends his touchdown streak to three games this week.

TE Sit of the Week: Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers (at NYG)

It was a tough matchup against the 49ers, but Jimmy Graham managed just one catch for seven yards on two targets in Week 12. Over his past four games, Graham has failed to exceed 20 receiving yards in all but one game.

The Giants have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. While they haven’t exactly faced the who’s who of tight ends this season, the Giants have allowed only two players at the position to reach the 50-yard mark—O.J. Howard (66) and Jason Witten (58).

Week 13 fantasy football tight end rankings (half-PPR scoring):

TE1: Travis Kelce, KC vs OAK

TE2: Zach Ertz, PHI @ MIA

TE3: George Kittle, SF @ BAL

TE4: Hunter Henry, LAC @ DEN

TE5: Darren Waller, OAK @ KC

TE6: Jared Cook, NO @ ATL

TE7: Mark Andrews, BAL vs SF

TE8: Greg Olsen, CAR vs WAS

TE9: Ryan Griffin, NYJ @ CIN

TE10: Dallas Goedert, PHI @ MIA

TE11: Gerald Everett, LAR @ ARI

TE12: Jacob Hollister, SEA vs MIN

TE13: Jack Doyle, IND vs TEN

TE14: Kyle Rudolph, MIN @ SEA

TE15: Noah Fant, DEN vs LAC

TE16: Vance McDonald, PIT vs CLE

TE17: Mike Gesicki, MIA vs PHI

TE18: T.J. Hockenson, DET vs CHI

TE19: Darren Fells, HOU vs NE

TE20: Jason Witten, DAL vs BUF

TE21: Tyler Higbee, LAR @ ARI

TE22: David Njoku, CLE @ PIT

TE23: Dawson Knox, BUF @ DAL

TE24: Cameron Brate, TB @ JAC

TE25: Jimmy Graham, GB @ NYG

TE26: Irv Smith Jr., MIN @ SEA

TE27: Tyler Eifert, CIN vs NYJ

TE28: Jonnu Smith, TEN @ IND

TE29: O.J. Howard, TB @ JAC

TE30: Benjamin Watson, NE @ HOU

Week 13 fantasy football tight end rankings (non-PPR scoring):

TE1: Travis Kelce, KC vs OAK

TE2: Zach Ertz, PHI @ MIA

TE3: George Kittle, SF @ BAL

TE4: Hunter Henry, LAC @ DEN

TE5: Jared Cook, NO @ ATL

TE6: Darren Waller, OAK @ KC

TE7: Mark Andrews, BAL vs SF

TE8: Greg Olsen, CAR vs WAS

TE9: Dallas Goedert, PHI @ MIA

TE10: Gerald Everett, LAR @ ARI

TE11: Ryan Griffin, NYJ @ CIN

TE12: Noah Fant, DEN vs LAC

TE13: Jacob Hollister, SEA vs MIN

TE14: Kyle Rudolph, MIN @ SEA

TE15: Vance McDonald, PIT vs CLE

TE16: Jack Doyle, IND vs TEN

TE17: Darren Fells, HOU vs NE

TE18: T.J. Hockenson, DET vs CHI

TE19: Mike Gesicki, MIA vs PHI

TE20: Tyler Higbee, LAR @ ARI

TE21: Jason Witten, DAL vs BUF

TE22: David Njoku, CLE @ PIT

TE23: Cameron Brate, TB @ JAC

TE24: Dawson Knox, BUF @ DAL

TE25: Jimmy Graham, GB @ NYG

TE26: Tyler Eifert, CIN vs NYJ

TE27: Irv Smith Jr., MIN @ SEA

TE28: O.J. Howard, TB @ JAC

TE29: Jonnu Smith, TEN @ IND

TE30: Benjamin Watson, NE @ HOU

