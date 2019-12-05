Check out Kevin Hanson's top 60 running backs for Week 14 of the 2019 season.

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, WR, TE, kicker, defense and flex.

RB Start of the Week: Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons (vs. CAR)

Returning from a multi-week absence, Devonta Freeman managed only 64 scrimmage yards against a tough Saints defense in Week 13. On a positive note, however, Freeman had 21 touches, including four receptions.

Freeman now has multiple receptions in every game, three-plus in nine of his 10 games and an average of 4.2 catches per game this season. Ready for another sizable workload, Freeman should be much more productive in a fantasy-friendly matchup.

Not only have the Panthers allowed the most fantasy points to opposing running backs, they have surrendered a league-most 5.3 YPC and 22 rushing touchdowns. The duo of Derrius Guice (10/129/2) and Adrian Peterson (13/99/1) gashed their run defense for a combined 23/228/3 last week.

RB Sit of the Week: Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers (at NO)

Capitalizing on a favorable matchup against the Panthers, Tevin Coleman racked up 118 scrimmage yards and scored four touchdowns against them in Week 8. Since then, it’s been nothing but a struggle.

Over his past five games, Coleman has 40 rushing yards or less every week, including a season-low six rushing yards (on five carries) last week. He has averaged fewer than 2.0 yards per carry in three of his past five games. Meanwhile, Raheem Mostert rushed for 146 yards on 19 carries last week.

The Saints have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Especially if Matt Breida returns in Week 14, it would only add another obstacle to Coleman’s path to a productive outing.

Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings (half-PPR scoring):

RB1: Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ ATL

RB2: Derrick Henry, TEN @ OAK

RB3: Leonard Fournette, JAC vs LAC

RB4: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ CHI

RB5: Nick Chubb, CLE vs CIN

RB6: Dalvin Cook, MIN vs DET

RB7: Alvin Kamara, NO vs SF

RB8: Saquon Barkley, NYG @ PHI

RB9: Aaron Jones, GB vs WAS

RB10: Melvin Gordon, LAC @ JAC

RB11: Josh Jacobs, OAK vs TEN

RB12: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ vs MIA

RB13: Miles Sanders, PHI vs NYG

RB14: Todd Gurley, LAR vs SEA

RB15: Mark Ingram, BAL @ BUF

RB16: Devonta Freeman, ATL vs CAR

RB17: Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ HOU

RB18: Joe Mixon, CIN @ CLE

RB19: Chris Carson, SEA @ LAR

RB20: Devin Singletary, BUF vs BAL

RB21: Austin Ekeler, LAC @ JAC

RB22: David Montgomery, CHI vs DAL

RB23: Alexander Mattison, MIN vs DET

RB24: Derrius Guice, WAS @ GB

RB25: Kareem Hunt, CLE vs CIN

RB26: James White, NE vs KC

RB27: Jamaal Williams, GB vs WAS

RB28: Kenyan Drake, ARI vs PIT

RB29: Sony Michel, NE vs KC

RB30: Benny Snell Jr., PIT @ ARI

RB31: Rashaad Penny, SEA @ LAR

RB32: LeSean McCoy, KC @ NE

RB33: Bo Scarbrough, DET @ MIN

RB34: Tarik Cohen, CHI vs DAL

RB35: Ronald Jones II, TB vs IND

RB36: Carlos Hyde, HOU vs DEN

RB37: Tevin Coleman, SF @ NO

RB38: Duke Johnson, HOU vs DEN

RB39: Raheem Mostert, SF @ NO

RB40: Jordan Wilkins, IND @ TB

RB41: Nyheim Hines, IND @ TB

RB42: Latavius Murray, NO vs SF

RB43: Patrick Laird, MIA @ NYJ

RB44: Adrian Peterson, WAS @ GB

RB45: Darwin Thompson, KC @ NE

RB46: Royce Freeman, DEN @ HOU

RB47: Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ ARI

RB48: Peyton Barber, TB vs IND

RB49: Jonathan Williams, IND @ TB

RB50: David Johnson, ARI vs PIT

RB51: Marlon Mack, IND @ TB

RB52: Rex Burkhead, NE vs KC

RB53: Matt Breida, SF @ NO

RB54: Jay Ajayi, PHI vs NYG

RB55: Frank Gore, BUF vs BAL

RB56: J.D. McKissic, DET @ MIN

RB57: Gus Edwards, BAL @ BUF

RB58: Brian Hill, ATL vs CAR

RB59: Giovani Bernard, CIN @ CLE

RB60: Tony Pollard, DAL @ CHI

Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings (non-PPR scoring):

RB1: Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ ATL

RB2: Derrick Henry, TEN @ OAK

RB3: Leonard Fournette, JAC vs LAC

RB4: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ CHI

RB5: Nick Chubb, CLE vs CIN

RB6: Dalvin Cook, MIN vs DET

RB7: Aaron Jones, GB vs WAS

RB8: Melvin Gordon, LAC @ JAC

RB9: Alvin Kamara, NO vs SF

RB10: Saquon Barkley, NYG @ PHI

RB11: Josh Jacobs, OAK vs TEN

RB12: Todd Gurley, LAR vs SEA

RB13: Mark Ingram, BAL @ BUF

RB14: Miles Sanders, PHI vs NYG

RB15: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ vs MIA

RB16: Devonta Freeman, ATL vs CAR

RB17: Chris Carson, SEA @ LAR

RB18: Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ HOU

RB19: Joe Mixon, CIN @ CLE

RB20: Devin Singletary, BUF vs BAL

RB21: David Montgomery, CHI vs DAL

RB22: Austin Ekeler, LAC @ JAC

RB23: Derrius Guice, WAS @ GB

RB24: Alexander Mattison, MIN vs DET

RB25: Kareem Hunt, CLE vs CIN

RB26: Sony Michel, NE vs KC

RB27: Bo Scarbrough, DET @ MIN

RB28: Jamaal Williams, GB vs WAS

RB29: Rashaad Penny, SEA @ LAR

RB30: Kenyan Drake, ARI vs PIT

RB31: Benny Snell Jr., PIT @ ARI

RB32: James White, NE vs KC

RB33: LeSean McCoy, KC @ NE

RB34: Ronald Jones II, TB vs IND

RB35: Carlos Hyde, HOU vs DEN

RB36: Tarik Cohen, CHI vs DAL

RB37: Tevin Coleman, SF @ NO

RB38: Duke Johnson, HOU vs DEN

RB39: Jordan Wilkins, IND @ TB

RB40: Raheem Mostert, SF @ NO

RB41: Latavius Murray, NO vs SF

RB42: Adrian Peterson, WAS @ GB

RB43: Patrick Laird, MIA @ NYJ

RB44: Royce Freeman, DEN @ HOU

RB45: Darwin Thompson, KC @ NE

RB46: Peyton Barber, TB vs IND

RB47: Jay Ajayi, PHI vs NYG

RB48: Marlon Mack, IND @ TB

RB49: Nyheim Hines, IND @ TB

RB50: David Johnson, ARI vs PIT

RB51: Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ ARI

RB52: Gus Edwards, BAL @ BUF

RB53: Frank Gore, BUF vs BAL

RB54: Rex Burkhead, NE vs KC

RB55: Matt Breida, SF @ NO

RB56: Jonathan Williams, IND @ TB

RB57: Brian Hill, ATL vs CAR

RB58: J.D. McKissic, DET @ MIN

RB59: Tony Pollard, DAL @ CHI

RB60: Chase Edmonds, ARI vs PIT

