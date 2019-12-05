Fantasy Football: Week 14 RB Rankings
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
RB Start of the Week: Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons (vs. CAR)
Returning from a multi-week absence, Devonta Freeman managed only 64 scrimmage yards against a tough Saints defense in Week 13. On a positive note, however, Freeman had 21 touches, including four receptions.
Freeman now has multiple receptions in every game, three-plus in nine of his 10 games and an average of 4.2 catches per game this season. Ready for another sizable workload, Freeman should be much more productive in a fantasy-friendly matchup.
Not only have the Panthers allowed the most fantasy points to opposing running backs, they have surrendered a league-most 5.3 YPC and 22 rushing touchdowns. The duo of Derrius Guice (10/129/2) and Adrian Peterson (13/99/1) gashed their run defense for a combined 23/228/3 last week.
RB Sit of the Week: Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers (at NO)
Capitalizing on a favorable matchup against the Panthers, Tevin Coleman racked up 118 scrimmage yards and scored four touchdowns against them in Week 8. Since then, it’s been nothing but a struggle.
Over his past five games, Coleman has 40 rushing yards or less every week, including a season-low six rushing yards (on five carries) last week. He has averaged fewer than 2.0 yards per carry in three of his past five games. Meanwhile, Raheem Mostert rushed for 146 yards on 19 carries last week.
The Saints have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Especially if Matt Breida returns in Week 14, it would only add another obstacle to Coleman’s path to a productive outing.
Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings (half-PPR scoring):
RB1: Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ ATL
RB2: Derrick Henry, TEN @ OAK
RB3: Leonard Fournette, JAC vs LAC
RB4: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ CHI
RB5: Nick Chubb, CLE vs CIN
RB6: Dalvin Cook, MIN vs DET
RB7: Alvin Kamara, NO vs SF
RB8: Saquon Barkley, NYG @ PHI
RB9: Aaron Jones, GB vs WAS
RB10: Melvin Gordon, LAC @ JAC
RB11: Josh Jacobs, OAK vs TEN
RB12: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ vs MIA
RB13: Miles Sanders, PHI vs NYG
RB14: Todd Gurley, LAR vs SEA
RB15: Mark Ingram, BAL @ BUF
RB16: Devonta Freeman, ATL vs CAR
RB17: Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ HOU
RB18: Joe Mixon, CIN @ CLE
RB19: Chris Carson, SEA @ LAR
RB20: Devin Singletary, BUF vs BAL
RB21: Austin Ekeler, LAC @ JAC
RB22: David Montgomery, CHI vs DAL
RB23: Alexander Mattison, MIN vs DET
RB24: Derrius Guice, WAS @ GB
RB25: Kareem Hunt, CLE vs CIN
RB26: James White, NE vs KC
RB27: Jamaal Williams, GB vs WAS
RB28: Kenyan Drake, ARI vs PIT
RB29: Sony Michel, NE vs KC
RB30: Benny Snell Jr., PIT @ ARI
RB31: Rashaad Penny, SEA @ LAR
RB32: LeSean McCoy, KC @ NE
RB33: Bo Scarbrough, DET @ MIN
RB34: Tarik Cohen, CHI vs DAL
RB35: Ronald Jones II, TB vs IND
RB36: Carlos Hyde, HOU vs DEN
RB37: Tevin Coleman, SF @ NO
RB38: Duke Johnson, HOU vs DEN
RB39: Raheem Mostert, SF @ NO
RB40: Jordan Wilkins, IND @ TB
RB41: Nyheim Hines, IND @ TB
RB42: Latavius Murray, NO vs SF
RB43: Patrick Laird, MIA @ NYJ
RB44: Adrian Peterson, WAS @ GB
RB45: Darwin Thompson, KC @ NE
RB46: Royce Freeman, DEN @ HOU
RB47: Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ ARI
RB48: Peyton Barber, TB vs IND
RB49: Jonathan Williams, IND @ TB
RB50: David Johnson, ARI vs PIT
RB51: Marlon Mack, IND @ TB
RB52: Rex Burkhead, NE vs KC
RB53: Matt Breida, SF @ NO
RB54: Jay Ajayi, PHI vs NYG
RB55: Frank Gore, BUF vs BAL
RB56: J.D. McKissic, DET @ MIN
RB57: Gus Edwards, BAL @ BUF
RB58: Brian Hill, ATL vs CAR
RB59: Giovani Bernard, CIN @ CLE
RB60: Tony Pollard, DAL @ CHI
Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings (non-PPR scoring):
RB1: Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ ATL
RB2: Derrick Henry, TEN @ OAK
RB3: Leonard Fournette, JAC vs LAC
RB4: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ CHI
RB5: Nick Chubb, CLE vs CIN
RB6: Dalvin Cook, MIN vs DET
RB7: Aaron Jones, GB vs WAS
RB8: Melvin Gordon, LAC @ JAC
RB9: Alvin Kamara, NO vs SF
RB10: Saquon Barkley, NYG @ PHI
RB11: Josh Jacobs, OAK vs TEN
RB12: Todd Gurley, LAR vs SEA
RB13: Mark Ingram, BAL @ BUF
RB14: Miles Sanders, PHI vs NYG
RB15: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ vs MIA
RB16: Devonta Freeman, ATL vs CAR
RB17: Chris Carson, SEA @ LAR
RB18: Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ HOU
RB19: Joe Mixon, CIN @ CLE
RB20: Devin Singletary, BUF vs BAL
RB21: David Montgomery, CHI vs DAL
RB22: Austin Ekeler, LAC @ JAC
RB23: Derrius Guice, WAS @ GB
RB24: Alexander Mattison, MIN vs DET
RB25: Kareem Hunt, CLE vs CIN
RB26: Sony Michel, NE vs KC
RB27: Bo Scarbrough, DET @ MIN
RB28: Jamaal Williams, GB vs WAS
RB29: Rashaad Penny, SEA @ LAR
RB30: Kenyan Drake, ARI vs PIT
RB31: Benny Snell Jr., PIT @ ARI
RB32: James White, NE vs KC
RB33: LeSean McCoy, KC @ NE
RB34: Ronald Jones II, TB vs IND
RB35: Carlos Hyde, HOU vs DEN
RB36: Tarik Cohen, CHI vs DAL
RB37: Tevin Coleman, SF @ NO
RB38: Duke Johnson, HOU vs DEN
RB39: Jordan Wilkins, IND @ TB
RB40: Raheem Mostert, SF @ NO
RB41: Latavius Murray, NO vs SF
RB42: Adrian Peterson, WAS @ GB
RB43: Patrick Laird, MIA @ NYJ
RB44: Royce Freeman, DEN @ HOU
RB45: Darwin Thompson, KC @ NE
RB46: Peyton Barber, TB vs IND
RB47: Jay Ajayi, PHI vs NYG
RB48: Marlon Mack, IND @ TB
RB49: Nyheim Hines, IND @ TB
RB50: David Johnson, ARI vs PIT
RB51: Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ ARI
RB52: Gus Edwards, BAL @ BUF
RB53: Frank Gore, BUF vs BAL
RB54: Rex Burkhead, NE vs KC
RB55: Matt Breida, SF @ NO
RB56: Jonathan Williams, IND @ TB
RB57: Brian Hill, ATL vs CAR
RB58: J.D. McKissic, DET @ MIN
RB59: Tony Pollard, DAL @ CHI
RB60: Chase Edmonds, ARI vs PIT
