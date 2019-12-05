Fantasy Football: Week 14 WR Rankings
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
WR Start of the Week: DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins (at NYJ)
Listed as last week’s Start of the Week, DeVante Parker didn’t disappoint. The former first-round pick hauled in seven catches for 159 yards and two scores on his 10 targets against the Eagles in Week 13.
Parker’s consistency has been even more surprising than his new career highs in yards (854) and touchdowns (six) this season. With the exception of a seven-target goose egg against the Patriots in Week 2, Parker has 50-plus yards and/or a touchdown in his other 11 games played this season.
Since the team lost Preston Williams for the season, Parker has been even more involved and productive in the team’s passing attack. With double-digit targets in each of his past four games, the fifth-year receiver has 25 catches for a league-best 454 yards and two touchdowns over that span.
The Jets have allowed the 10-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season, and I’d expect a similar performance (or better) than he had in his first matchup against his division rival (4/57/1 in Week 9).
WR Sit of the Week: Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams (vs. SEA)
A matchup against Arizona is often a get-right spot for a struggling pass offense, and that was certainly the case last week for Jared Goff, who threw for 424 yards. While most of the team’s pass-catchers had productive outings, Brandin Cooks was a notable exception.
The speedy receiver was targeted only twice and finished with two catches for just 24 yards. Cooks now has two catches in back-to-back games, and he had a quiet game against the Seahawks earlier this season as well. In that matchup, Cooks finished with one catch for 29 yards and added a 27-yard rush.
Given his lack of targets and more difficult matchup compared to last week’s, Cooks would be a tough sell even as a flex option in three-receiver leagues.
Week 14 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (half-PPR scoring):
WR1: Michael Thomas, NO vs SF
WR2: Davante Adams, GB vs WAS
WR3: Chris Godwin, TB vs IND
WR4: Tyreek Hill, KC @ NE
WR5: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs DEN
WR6: Mike Evans, TB vs IND
WR7: Julio Jones, ATL vs CAR
WR8: Julian Edelman, NE vs KC
WR9: Cooper Kupp, LAR vs SEA
WR10: D.J. Moore, CAR @ ATL
WR11: D.J. Chark, JAC vs LAC
WR12: Devante Parker, MIA @ NYJ
WR13: Stefon Diggs, MIN vs DET
WR14: Keenan Allen, LAC @ JAC
WR15: Allen Robinson, CHI vs DAL
WR16: Jarvis Landry, CLE vs CIN
WR17: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs CIN
WR18: Amari Cooper, DAL @ CHI
WR19: Tyler Boyd, CIN @ CLE
WR20: Calvin Ridley, ATL vs CAR
WR21: Robert Woods, LAR vs SEA
WR22: Courtland Sutton, DEN @ HOU
WR23: Tyler Lockett, SEA @ LAR
WR24: Alshon Jeffery, PHI vs NYG
WR25: John Brown, BUF vs BAL
WR26: Kenny Golladay, DET @ MIN
WR27: Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs MIA
WR28: D.K. Metcalf, SEA @ LAR
WR29: Christian Kirk, ARI vs PIT
WR30: Michael Gallup, DAL @ CHI
WR31: Marvin Jones, DET @ MIN
WR32: Robby Anderson, NYJ vs MIA
WR33: Deebo Samuel, SF @ NO
WR34: Zach Pascal, IND @ TB
WR35: Will Fuller, HOU vs DEN
WR36: Mike Williams, LAC @ JAC
WR37: Golden Tate, NYG @ PHI
WR38: James Washington, PIT @ ARI
WR39: Curtis Samuel, CAR @ ATL
WR40: Sterling Shepard, NYG @ PHI
WR41: Tyrell Williams, OAK vs TEN
WR42: Terry McLaurin, WAS @ GB
WR43: A.J. Brown, TEN @ OAK
WR44: Dede Westbrook, JAC vs LAC
WR45: Darius Slayton, NYG @ PHI
WR46: Marquise Brown, BAL @ BUF
WR47: Sammy Watkins, KC @ NE
WR48: Brandin Cooks, LAR vs SEA
WR49: Emmanuel Sanders, SF @ NO
WR50: Adam Thielen, MIN vs DET
WR51: Anthony Miller, CHI vs DAL
WR52: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs PIT
WR53: Randall Cobb, DAL @ CHI
WR54: Russell Gage, ATL vs CAR
WR55: Cole Beasley, BUF vs BAL
WR56: Auden Tate, CIN @ CLE
WR57: Chris Conley, JAC vs LAC
WR58: Diontae Johnson, PIT @ ARI
WR59: Allen Hurns, MIA @ NYJ
WR60: Corey Davis, TEN @ OAK
WR61: Allen Lazard, GB vs WAS
WR62: Kenny Stills, HOU vs DEN
WR63: Demaryius Thomas, NYJ vs MIA
WR64: Kelvin Harmon, WAS @ GB
WR65: Phillip Dorsett, NE vs KC
WR66: Ted Ginn, NO vs SF
WR67: Mohamed Sanu, NE vs KC
WR68: Danny Amendola, DET @ MIN
WR69: Adam Humphries, TEN @ OAK
WR70: Nelson Agholor, PHI vs NYG
Week 14 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (non-PPR scoring):
WR1: Davante Adams, GB vs WAS
WR2: Michael Thomas, NO vs SF
WR3: Tyreek Hill, KC @ NE
WR4: Chris Godwin, TB vs IND
WR5: Mike Evans, TB vs IND
WR6: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs DEN
WR7: Julio Jones, ATL vs CAR
WR8: Julian Edelman, NE vs KC
WR9: Cooper Kupp, LAR vs SEA
WR10: D.J. Moore, CAR @ ATL
WR11: D.J. Chark, JAC vs LAC
WR12: Devante Parker, MIA @ NYJ
WR13: Allen Robinson, CHI vs DAL
WR14: Stefon Diggs, MIN vs DET
WR15: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs CIN
WR16: Keenan Allen, LAC @ JAC
WR17: Jarvis Landry, CLE vs CIN
WR18: Amari Cooper, DAL @ CHI
WR19: Tyler Boyd, CIN @ CLE
WR20: Robert Woods, LAR vs SEA
WR21: Calvin Ridley, ATL vs CAR
WR22: Courtland Sutton, DEN @ HOU
WR23: Tyler Lockett, SEA @ LAR
WR24: John Brown, BUF vs BAL
WR25: Alshon Jeffery, PHI vs NYG
WR26: Kenny Golladay, DET @ MIN
WR27: D.K. Metcalf, SEA @ LAR
WR28: Marvin Jones, DET @ MIN
WR29: Michael Gallup, DAL @ CHI
WR30: Christian Kirk, ARI vs PIT
WR31: Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs MIA
WR32: Robby Anderson, NYJ vs MIA
WR33: Will Fuller, HOU vs DEN
WR34: Mike Williams, LAC @ JAC
WR35: Zach Pascal, IND @ TB
WR36: Deebo Samuel, SF @ NO
WR37: James Washington, PIT @ ARI
WR38: Curtis Samuel, CAR @ ATL
WR39: Tyrell Williams, OAK vs TEN
WR40: Golden Tate, NYG @ PHI
WR41: Sterling Shepard, NYG @ PHI
WR42: Terry McLaurin, WAS @ GB
WR43: Brandin Cooks, LAR vs SEA
WR44: A.J. Brown, TEN @ OAK
WR45: Sammy Watkins, KC @ NE
WR46: Marquise Brown, BAL @ BUF
WR47: Darius Slayton, NYG @ PHI
WR48: Dede Westbrook, JAC vs LAC
WR49: Adam Thielen, MIN vs DET
WR50: Anthony Miller, CHI vs DAL
WR51: Emmanuel Sanders, SF @ NO
WR52: Russell Gage, ATL vs CAR
WR53: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs PIT
WR54: Auden Tate, CIN @ CLE
WR55: Randall Cobb, DAL @ CHI
WR56: Chris Conley, JAC vs LAC
WR57: Allen Hurns, MIA @ NYJ
WR58: Cole Beasley, BUF vs BAL
WR59: Diontae Johnson, PIT @ ARI
WR60: Corey Davis, TEN @ OAK
WR61: Kenny Stills, HOU vs DEN
WR62: Allen Lazard, GB vs WAS
WR63: Ted Ginn, NO vs SF
WR64: Phillip Dorsett, NE vs KC
WR65: Demaryius Thomas, NYJ vs MIA
WR66: Kelvin Harmon, WAS @ GB
WR67: Mecole Hardman, KC @ NE
WR68: Josh Gordon, SEA @ LAR
WR69: Mohamed Sanu, NE vs KC
WR70: Nelson Agholor, PHI vs NYG
