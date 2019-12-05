    Fantasy Football: Week 14 WR Rankings

    Check out Kevin Hanson's top 70 wide receivers for Week 14 of the 2019 season.
    Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

    WR Start of the Week: DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins (at NYJ)

    Listed as last week’s Start of the Week, DeVante Parker didn’t disappoint. The former first-round pick hauled in seven catches for 159 yards and two scores on his 10 targets against the Eagles in Week 13.

    Parker’s consistency has been even more surprising than his new career highs in yards (854) and touchdowns (six) this season. With the exception of a seven-target goose egg against the Patriots in Week 2, Parker has 50-plus yards and/or a touchdown in his other 11 games played this season.

    Since the team lost Preston Williams for the season, Parker has been even more involved and productive in the team’s passing attack. With double-digit targets in each of his past four games, the fifth-year receiver has 25 catches for a league-best 454 yards and two touchdowns over that span.

    The Jets have allowed the 10-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season, and I’d expect a similar performance (or better) than he had in his first matchup against his division rival (4/57/1 in Week 9).

    WR Sit of the Week: Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams (vs. SEA)

    A matchup against Arizona is often a get-right spot for a struggling pass offense, and that was certainly the case last week for Jared Goff, who threw for 424 yards. While most of the team’s pass-catchers had productive outings, Brandin Cooks was a notable exception.

    The speedy receiver was targeted only twice and finished with two catches for just 24 yards. Cooks now has two catches in back-to-back games, and he had a quiet game against the Seahawks earlier this season as well. In that matchup, Cooks finished with one catch for 29 yards and added a 27-yard rush.

    Given his lack of targets and more difficult matchup compared to last week’s, Cooks would be a tough sell even as a flex option in three-receiver leagues.

    Week 14 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (half-PPR scoring):

    WR1: Michael Thomas, NO vs SF

    WR2: Davante Adams, GB vs WAS

    WR3: Chris Godwin, TB vs IND

    WR4: Tyreek Hill, KC @ NE

    WR5: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs DEN

    WR6: Mike Evans, TB vs IND

    WR7: Julio Jones, ATL vs CAR

    WR8: Julian Edelman, NE vs KC

    WR9: Cooper Kupp, LAR vs SEA

    WR10: D.J. Moore, CAR @ ATL

    WR11: D.J. Chark, JAC vs LAC

    WR12: Devante Parker, MIA @ NYJ

    WR13: Stefon Diggs, MIN vs DET

    WR14: Keenan Allen, LAC @ JAC

    WR15: Allen Robinson, CHI vs DAL

    WR16: Jarvis Landry, CLE vs CIN

    WR17: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs CIN

    WR18: Amari Cooper, DAL @ CHI

    WR19: Tyler Boyd, CIN @ CLE

    WR20: Calvin Ridley, ATL vs CAR

    WR21: Robert Woods, LAR vs SEA

    WR22: Courtland Sutton, DEN @ HOU

    WR23: Tyler Lockett, SEA @ LAR

    WR24: Alshon Jeffery, PHI vs NYG

    WR25: John Brown, BUF vs BAL

    WR26: Kenny Golladay, DET @ MIN

    WR27: Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs MIA

    WR28: D.K. Metcalf, SEA @ LAR

    WR29: Christian Kirk, ARI vs PIT

    WR30: Michael Gallup, DAL @ CHI

    WR31: Marvin Jones, DET @ MIN

    WR32: Robby Anderson, NYJ vs MIA

    WR33: Deebo Samuel, SF @ NO

    WR34: Zach Pascal, IND @ TB

    WR35: Will Fuller, HOU vs DEN

    WR36: Mike Williams, LAC @ JAC

    WR37: Golden Tate, NYG @ PHI

    WR38: James Washington, PIT @ ARI

    WR39: Curtis Samuel, CAR @ ATL

    WR40: Sterling Shepard, NYG @ PHI

    WR41: Tyrell Williams, OAK vs TEN

    WR42: Terry McLaurin, WAS @ GB

    WR43: A.J. Brown, TEN @ OAK

    WR44: Dede Westbrook, JAC vs LAC

    WR45: Darius Slayton, NYG @ PHI

    WR46: Marquise Brown, BAL @ BUF

    WR47: Sammy Watkins, KC @ NE

    WR48: Brandin Cooks, LAR vs SEA

    WR49: Emmanuel Sanders, SF @ NO

    WR50: Adam Thielen, MIN vs DET

    WR51: Anthony Miller, CHI vs DAL

    WR52: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs PIT

    WR53: Randall Cobb, DAL @ CHI

    WR54: Russell Gage, ATL vs CAR

    WR55: Cole Beasley, BUF vs BAL

    WR56: Auden Tate, CIN @ CLE

    WR57: Chris Conley, JAC vs LAC

    WR58: Diontae Johnson, PIT @ ARI

    WR59: Allen Hurns, MIA @ NYJ

    WR60: Corey Davis, TEN @ OAK

    WR61: Allen Lazard, GB vs WAS

    WR62: Kenny Stills, HOU vs DEN

    WR63: Demaryius Thomas, NYJ vs MIA

    WR64: Kelvin Harmon, WAS @ GB

    WR65: Phillip Dorsett, NE vs KC

    WR66: Ted Ginn, NO vs SF

    WR67: Mohamed Sanu, NE vs KC

    WR68: Danny Amendola, DET @ MIN

    WR69: Adam Humphries, TEN @ OAK

    WR70: Nelson Agholor, PHI vs NYG

    Week 14 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (non-PPR scoring):

    WR1: Davante Adams, GB vs WAS

    WR2: Michael Thomas, NO vs SF

    WR3: Tyreek Hill, KC @ NE

    WR4: Chris Godwin, TB vs IND

    WR5: Mike Evans, TB vs IND

    WR6: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs DEN

    WR7: Julio Jones, ATL vs CAR

    WR8: Julian Edelman, NE vs KC

    WR9: Cooper Kupp, LAR vs SEA

    WR10: D.J. Moore, CAR @ ATL

    WR11: D.J. Chark, JAC vs LAC

    WR12: Devante Parker, MIA @ NYJ

    WR13: Allen Robinson, CHI vs DAL

    WR14: Stefon Diggs, MIN vs DET

    WR15: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs CIN

    WR16: Keenan Allen, LAC @ JAC

    WR17: Jarvis Landry, CLE vs CIN

    WR18: Amari Cooper, DAL @ CHI

    WR19: Tyler Boyd, CIN @ CLE

    WR20: Robert Woods, LAR vs SEA

    WR21: Calvin Ridley, ATL vs CAR

    WR22: Courtland Sutton, DEN @ HOU

    WR23: Tyler Lockett, SEA @ LAR

    WR24: John Brown, BUF vs BAL

    WR25: Alshon Jeffery, PHI vs NYG

    WR26: Kenny Golladay, DET @ MIN

    WR27: D.K. Metcalf, SEA @ LAR

    WR28: Marvin Jones, DET @ MIN

    WR29: Michael Gallup, DAL @ CHI

    WR30: Christian Kirk, ARI vs PIT

    WR31: Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs MIA

    WR32: Robby Anderson, NYJ vs MIA

    WR33: Will Fuller, HOU vs DEN

    WR34: Mike Williams, LAC @ JAC

    WR35: Zach Pascal, IND @ TB

    WR36: Deebo Samuel, SF @ NO

    WR37: James Washington, PIT @ ARI

    WR38: Curtis Samuel, CAR @ ATL

    WR39: Tyrell Williams, OAK vs TEN

    WR40: Golden Tate, NYG @ PHI

    WR41: Sterling Shepard, NYG @ PHI

    WR42: Terry McLaurin, WAS @ GB

    WR43: Brandin Cooks, LAR vs SEA

    WR44: A.J. Brown, TEN @ OAK

    WR45: Sammy Watkins, KC @ NE

    WR46: Marquise Brown, BAL @ BUF

    WR47: Darius Slayton, NYG @ PHI

    WR48: Dede Westbrook, JAC vs LAC

    WR49: Adam Thielen, MIN vs DET

    WR50: Anthony Miller, CHI vs DAL

    WR51: Emmanuel Sanders, SF @ NO

    WR52: Russell Gage, ATL vs CAR

    WR53: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs PIT

    WR54: Auden Tate, CIN @ CLE

    WR55: Randall Cobb, DAL @ CHI

    WR56: Chris Conley, JAC vs LAC

    WR57: Allen Hurns, MIA @ NYJ

    WR58: Cole Beasley, BUF vs BAL

    WR59: Diontae Johnson, PIT @ ARI

    WR60: Corey Davis, TEN @ OAK

    WR61: Kenny Stills, HOU vs DEN

    WR62: Allen Lazard, GB vs WAS

    WR63: Ted Ginn, NO vs SF

    WR64: Phillip Dorsett, NE vs KC

    WR65: Demaryius Thomas, NYJ vs MIA

    WR66: Kelvin Harmon, WAS @ GB

    WR67: Mecole Hardman, KC @ NE

    WR68: Josh Gordon, SEA @ LAR

    WR69: Mohamed Sanu, NE vs KC

    WR70: Nelson Agholor, PHI vs NYG

