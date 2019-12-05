Check out Kevin Hanson's top 70 wide receivers for Week 14 of the 2019 season.

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

Check out more of Kevin's rankings: QB, RB, TE, kicker, defense and flex.

WR Start of the Week: DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins (at NYJ)

Listed as last week’s Start of the Week, DeVante Parker didn’t disappoint. The former first-round pick hauled in seven catches for 159 yards and two scores on his 10 targets against the Eagles in Week 13.

Parker’s consistency has been even more surprising than his new career highs in yards (854) and touchdowns (six) this season. With the exception of a seven-target goose egg against the Patriots in Week 2, Parker has 50-plus yards and/or a touchdown in his other 11 games played this season.

Since the team lost Preston Williams for the season, Parker has been even more involved and productive in the team’s passing attack. With double-digit targets in each of his past four games, the fifth-year receiver has 25 catches for a league-best 454 yards and two touchdowns over that span.

The Jets have allowed the 10-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season, and I’d expect a similar performance (or better) than he had in his first matchup against his division rival (4/57/1 in Week 9).

WR Sit of the Week: Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams (vs. SEA)

A matchup against Arizona is often a get-right spot for a struggling pass offense, and that was certainly the case last week for Jared Goff, who threw for 424 yards. While most of the team’s pass-catchers had productive outings, Brandin Cooks was a notable exception.

The speedy receiver was targeted only twice and finished with two catches for just 24 yards. Cooks now has two catches in back-to-back games, and he had a quiet game against the Seahawks earlier this season as well. In that matchup, Cooks finished with one catch for 29 yards and added a 27-yard rush.

Given his lack of targets and more difficult matchup compared to last week’s, Cooks would be a tough sell even as a flex option in three-receiver leagues.

Week 14 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (half-PPR scoring):

WR1: Michael Thomas, NO vs SF

WR2: Davante Adams, GB vs WAS

WR3: Chris Godwin, TB vs IND

WR4: Tyreek Hill, KC @ NE

WR5: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs DEN

WR6: Mike Evans, TB vs IND

WR7: Julio Jones, ATL vs CAR

WR8: Julian Edelman, NE vs KC

WR9: Cooper Kupp, LAR vs SEA

WR10: D.J. Moore, CAR @ ATL

WR11: D.J. Chark, JAC vs LAC

WR12: Devante Parker, MIA @ NYJ

WR13: Stefon Diggs, MIN vs DET

WR14: Keenan Allen, LAC @ JAC

WR15: Allen Robinson, CHI vs DAL

WR16: Jarvis Landry, CLE vs CIN

WR17: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs CIN

WR18: Amari Cooper, DAL @ CHI

WR19: Tyler Boyd, CIN @ CLE

WR20: Calvin Ridley, ATL vs CAR

WR21: Robert Woods, LAR vs SEA

WR22: Courtland Sutton, DEN @ HOU

WR23: Tyler Lockett, SEA @ LAR

WR24: Alshon Jeffery, PHI vs NYG

WR25: John Brown, BUF vs BAL

WR26: Kenny Golladay, DET @ MIN

WR27: Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs MIA

WR28: D.K. Metcalf, SEA @ LAR

WR29: Christian Kirk, ARI vs PIT

WR30: Michael Gallup, DAL @ CHI

WR31: Marvin Jones, DET @ MIN

WR32: Robby Anderson, NYJ vs MIA

WR33: Deebo Samuel, SF @ NO

WR34: Zach Pascal, IND @ TB

WR35: Will Fuller, HOU vs DEN

WR36: Mike Williams, LAC @ JAC

WR37: Golden Tate, NYG @ PHI

WR38: James Washington, PIT @ ARI

WR39: Curtis Samuel, CAR @ ATL

WR40: Sterling Shepard, NYG @ PHI

WR41: Tyrell Williams, OAK vs TEN

WR42: Terry McLaurin, WAS @ GB

WR43: A.J. Brown, TEN @ OAK

WR44: Dede Westbrook, JAC vs LAC

WR45: Darius Slayton, NYG @ PHI

WR46: Marquise Brown, BAL @ BUF

WR47: Sammy Watkins, KC @ NE

WR48: Brandin Cooks, LAR vs SEA

WR49: Emmanuel Sanders, SF @ NO

WR50: Adam Thielen, MIN vs DET

WR51: Anthony Miller, CHI vs DAL

WR52: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs PIT

WR53: Randall Cobb, DAL @ CHI

WR54: Russell Gage, ATL vs CAR

WR55: Cole Beasley, BUF vs BAL

WR56: Auden Tate, CIN @ CLE

WR57: Chris Conley, JAC vs LAC

WR58: Diontae Johnson, PIT @ ARI

WR59: Allen Hurns, MIA @ NYJ

WR60: Corey Davis, TEN @ OAK

WR61: Allen Lazard, GB vs WAS

WR62: Kenny Stills, HOU vs DEN

WR63: Demaryius Thomas, NYJ vs MIA

WR64: Kelvin Harmon, WAS @ GB

WR65: Phillip Dorsett, NE vs KC

WR66: Ted Ginn, NO vs SF

WR67: Mohamed Sanu, NE vs KC

WR68: Danny Amendola, DET @ MIN

WR69: Adam Humphries, TEN @ OAK

WR70: Nelson Agholor, PHI vs NYG

Week 14 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (non-PPR scoring):

WR1: Davante Adams, GB vs WAS

WR2: Michael Thomas, NO vs SF

WR3: Tyreek Hill, KC @ NE

WR4: Chris Godwin, TB vs IND

WR5: Mike Evans, TB vs IND

WR6: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs DEN

WR7: Julio Jones, ATL vs CAR

WR8: Julian Edelman, NE vs KC

WR9: Cooper Kupp, LAR vs SEA

WR10: D.J. Moore, CAR @ ATL

WR11: D.J. Chark, JAC vs LAC

WR12: Devante Parker, MIA @ NYJ

WR13: Allen Robinson, CHI vs DAL

WR14: Stefon Diggs, MIN vs DET

WR15: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs CIN

WR16: Keenan Allen, LAC @ JAC

WR17: Jarvis Landry, CLE vs CIN

WR18: Amari Cooper, DAL @ CHI

WR19: Tyler Boyd, CIN @ CLE

WR20: Robert Woods, LAR vs SEA

WR21: Calvin Ridley, ATL vs CAR

WR22: Courtland Sutton, DEN @ HOU

WR23: Tyler Lockett, SEA @ LAR

WR24: John Brown, BUF vs BAL

WR25: Alshon Jeffery, PHI vs NYG

WR26: Kenny Golladay, DET @ MIN

WR27: D.K. Metcalf, SEA @ LAR

WR28: Marvin Jones, DET @ MIN

WR29: Michael Gallup, DAL @ CHI

WR30: Christian Kirk, ARI vs PIT

WR31: Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs MIA

WR32: Robby Anderson, NYJ vs MIA

WR33: Will Fuller, HOU vs DEN

WR34: Mike Williams, LAC @ JAC

WR35: Zach Pascal, IND @ TB

WR36: Deebo Samuel, SF @ NO

WR37: James Washington, PIT @ ARI

WR38: Curtis Samuel, CAR @ ATL

WR39: Tyrell Williams, OAK vs TEN

WR40: Golden Tate, NYG @ PHI

WR41: Sterling Shepard, NYG @ PHI

WR42: Terry McLaurin, WAS @ GB

WR43: Brandin Cooks, LAR vs SEA

WR44: A.J. Brown, TEN @ OAK

WR45: Sammy Watkins, KC @ NE

WR46: Marquise Brown, BAL @ BUF

WR47: Darius Slayton, NYG @ PHI

WR48: Dede Westbrook, JAC vs LAC

WR49: Adam Thielen, MIN vs DET

WR50: Anthony Miller, CHI vs DAL

WR51: Emmanuel Sanders, SF @ NO

WR52: Russell Gage, ATL vs CAR

WR53: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs PIT

WR54: Auden Tate, CIN @ CLE

WR55: Randall Cobb, DAL @ CHI

WR56: Chris Conley, JAC vs LAC

WR57: Allen Hurns, MIA @ NYJ

WR58: Cole Beasley, BUF vs BAL

WR59: Diontae Johnson, PIT @ ARI

WR60: Corey Davis, TEN @ OAK

WR61: Kenny Stills, HOU vs DEN

WR62: Allen Lazard, GB vs WAS

WR63: Ted Ginn, NO vs SF

WR64: Phillip Dorsett, NE vs KC

WR65: Demaryius Thomas, NYJ vs MIA

WR66: Kelvin Harmon, WAS @ GB

WR67: Mecole Hardman, KC @ NE

WR68: Josh Gordon, SEA @ LAR

WR69: Mohamed Sanu, NE vs KC

WR70: Nelson Agholor, PHI vs NYG

