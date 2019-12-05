Fantasy Football: Week 14 TE Rankings
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
TE Start of the Week: Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts (at TB)
Not only have the Colts placed Eric Ebron on Injured Reserve, but T.Y. Hilton (calf) may not return this season. With both players sidelined last week, Jack Doyle set season highs across the board with six catches for 73 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets.
Even if Doyle gets a few less targets this week, his soft matchup against the Buccaneers sets him up for another strong performance. Only the Cardinals have allowed more fantasy points to the position this season.
TE Sit of the Week: Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers (vs. WAS)
The matchup isn’t bad. In fact, it’s the eighth-best in terms of fantasy points allowed to the position, but Jimmy Graham has struggled to produce lately. Graham has managed just one reception in back-to-back games and has 20 yards or less in four of his past five games.
Week 14 fantasy football tight end rankings (half-PPR scoring):
TE1: Travis Kelce, KC @ NE
TE2: George Kittle, SF @ NO
TE3: Hunter Henry, LAC @ JAC
TE4: Zach Ertz, PHI vs NYG
TE5: Darren Waller, OAK vs TEN
TE6: Mark Andrews, BAL @ BUF
TE7: Jack Doyle, IND @ TB
TE8: Austin Hooper, ATL vs CAR
TE9: Jared Cook, NO vs SF
TE10: Dallas Goedert, PHI vs NYG
TE11: Ryan Griffin, NYJ vs MIA
TE12: Vance McDonald, PIT @ ARI
TE13: Mike Gesicki, MIA @ NYJ
TE14: Jacob Hollister, SEA @ LAR
TE15: Tyler Higbee, LAR vs SEA
TE16: Ian Thomas, CAR @ ATL
TE17: Kyle Rudolph, MIN vs DET
TE18: Noah Fant, DEN @ HOU
TE19: Jimmy Graham, GB vs WAS
TE20: O.J. Howard, TB vs IND
TE21: Jonnu Smith, TEN @ OAK
TE22: Jason Witten, DAL @ CHI
TE23: Dawson Knox, BUF vs BAL
TE24: Darren Fells, HOU vs DEN
TE25: Irv Smith Jr., MIN vs DET
TE26: Tyler Eifert, CIN @ CLE
TE27: Benjamin Watson, NE vs KC
TE28: Kaden Smith, NYG @ PHI
TE29: Jaeden Graham, ATL vs CAR
TE30: Jeremy Sprinkle, WAS @ GB
