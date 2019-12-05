    Fantasy Football: Week 14 TE Rankings

    Check out Kevin Hanson's top 30 tight ends for Week 14 of the 2019 season.
    Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

    TE Start of the Week: Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts (at TB)

    Not only have the Colts placed Eric Ebron on Injured Reserve, but T.Y. Hilton (calf) may not return this season. With both players sidelined last week, Jack Doyle set season highs across the board with six catches for 73 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets.

    Even if Doyle gets a few less targets this week, his soft matchup against the Buccaneers sets him up for another strong performance. Only the Cardinals have allowed more fantasy points to the position this season.

    TE Sit of the Week: Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers (vs. WAS)

    The matchup isn’t bad. In fact, it’s the eighth-best in terms of fantasy points allowed to the position, but Jimmy Graham has struggled to produce lately. Graham has managed just one reception in back-to-back games and has 20 yards or less in four of his past five games.

    Week 14 fantasy football tight end rankings (half-PPR scoring):

    TE1: Travis Kelce, KC @ NE

    TE2: George Kittle, SF @ NO

    TE3: Hunter Henry, LAC @ JAC

    TE4: Zach Ertz, PHI vs NYG

    TE5: Darren Waller, OAK vs TEN

    TE6: Mark Andrews, BAL @ BUF

    TE7: Jack Doyle, IND @ TB

    TE8: Austin Hooper, ATL vs CAR

    TE9: Jared Cook, NO vs SF

    TE10: Dallas Goedert, PHI vs NYG

    TE11: Ryan Griffin, NYJ vs MIA

    TE12: Vance McDonald, PIT @ ARI

    TE13: Mike Gesicki, MIA @ NYJ

    TE14: Jacob Hollister, SEA @ LAR

    TE15: Tyler Higbee, LAR vs SEA

    TE16: Ian Thomas, CAR @ ATL

    TE17: Kyle Rudolph, MIN vs DET

    TE18: Noah Fant, DEN @ HOU

    TE19: Jimmy Graham, GB vs WAS

    TE20: O.J. Howard, TB vs IND

    TE21: Jonnu Smith, TEN @ OAK

    TE22: Jason Witten, DAL @ CHI

    TE23: Dawson Knox, BUF vs BAL

    TE24: Darren Fells, HOU vs DEN

    TE25: Irv Smith Jr., MIN vs DET

    TE26: Tyler Eifert, CIN @ CLE

    TE27: Benjamin Watson, NE vs KC

    TE28: Kaden Smith, NYG @ PHI

    TE29: Jaeden Graham, ATL vs CAR

    TE30: Jeremy Sprinkle, WAS @ GB

    Week 14 fantasy football tight end rankings (non-PPR scoring):

    TE1: Travis Kelce, KC @ NE

    TE2: George Kittle, SF @ NO

    TE3: Hunter Henry, LAC @ JAC

    TE4: Mark Andrews, BAL @ BUF

    TE5: Zach Ertz, PHI vs NYG

    TE6: Darren Waller, OAK vs TEN

    TE7: Jack Doyle, IND @ TB

    TE8: Austin Hooper, ATL vs CAR

    TE9: Jared Cook, NO vs SF

    TE10: Dallas Goedert, PHI vs NYG

    TE11: Ryan Griffin, NYJ vs MIA

    TE12: Vance McDonald, PIT @ ARI

    TE13: Tyler Higbee, LAR vs SEA

    TE14: Jacob Hollister, SEA @ LAR

    TE15: Mike Gesicki, MIA @ NYJ

    TE16: O.J. Howard, TB vs IND

    TE17: Ian Thomas, CAR @ ATL

    TE18: Noah Fant, DEN @ HOU

    TE19: Jimmy Graham, GB vs WAS

    TE20: Kyle Rudolph, MIN vs DET

    TE21: Jonnu Smith, TEN @ OAK

    TE22: Darren Fells, HOU vs DEN

    TE23: Jason Witten, DAL @ CHI

    TE24: Dawson Knox, BUF vs BAL

    TE25: Irv Smith Jr., MIN vs DET

    TE26: Tyler Eifert, CIN @ CLE

    TE27: Benjamin Watson, NE vs KC

    TE28: Kaden Smith, NYG @ PHI

    TE29: Jaeden Graham, ATL vs CAR

    TE30: Jeremy Sprinkle, WAS @ GB

